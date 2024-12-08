Gun seized in Kirkcaldy drugs raid as two charged

Two women have been charged after drugs and a gun were seized from a house in Kirkcaldy.

Police swooped on the Westwood Avenue home shortly after 1pm on Wednesday where it is understood they retrieved a pump-action-style BB gun, class-A drugs and mobile phones.

Two women, aged 40 and 19, were arrested and charged in connection with ‘various offences’.

Police raid on Kirkcaldy home

Earlier that day teams of boilersuited officers carried out similar raids at nearby homes on Cairns Street East and Lawson Gardens.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1:20pm on Wednesday officers attended at a property on Westwood Avenue in Kirkcaldy.

“A quantity of drugs, mobile phones and a BB gun were seized.

“Two women, one aged 40 and one aged 19, were arrested and charged in connection with various offences.”