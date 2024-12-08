The worrying statistics behind Raith Rovers’ defeat to Falkirk as vital Dunfermline derby looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The worrying statistics behind Raith Rovers’ defeat to Falkirk as vital Dunfermline derby looms

Boss Neill Collins admitted his players were a clear second best in Saturday's 3-0 loss against the league leaders.

Raith captain Scott Brown sits on the ground at the Falkirk Stadium.
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown goes down injured during the defeat to Falkirk. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

There was no sugar-coating Raith Rovers’ defeat to Falkirk on Saturday as far as manager Neill Collins was concerned.

‘Second best’, ‘sobering’ and expecting ‘more of a fight’ were just some of the phrases used by the Stark’s Park boss in the immediate aftermath of the 3-0 loss.

The Bairns took just four minutes to hit the front with the first of Alfie Agyeman’s brace, with the former Kelty Hearts winger adding his second 11 minutes after the restart.

A Keelan Adams header that found the net via the unfortunate Kai Montagu compounded a miserable afternoon for the Kirkcaldy men.

Courier Sport was on hand to assess the action.

Winger Alfie Agyeman slides in to score for Falkirk.
Alfie Agyeman’s fifth-minute opener for Falkirk gave Raith Rovers a mountain to climb. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

Dreams quickly fade

Having come so close to promotion to the Premiership last season, the aims would have been high over the summer.

Whilst Ross County proved too good for Raith, they were quite clearly the second-best team in the Championship behind the bigger budget of Dundee United.

And they could still dream of reaching the top-flight until the second-leg of the play-off final.

But it is not too pessimistic to suggest that, as things stand, the Stark’s Park men are facing a relegation battle this term.

Saturday’s defeat left them in eighth place – with just one more win keeping them above Morton on the same points and with the same goal difference.

Ethan Ross jinks his way past Raith Rovers defender Fankaty Dabo.
Former Raith Rovers winger Ethan Ross was prominent in Falkirk’s victory. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

More worryingly, they are 11 points adrift of Partick Thistle in fourth and even ten away from Queen’s Park in fifth.

There is a mid-table split developing in the league and Rovers are firmly in the bottom half.

Manager Neill Collins was plunged into a difficult situation not of his own making following the club’s decision to sack Ian Murray after the opening league game.

The upheaval with the season under way has done nothing for Raith’s chances of building on last season.

And, despite the quality of the players at their disposal, if they are not careful they could find themselves in serious trouble come the spring.

Travel sickness

Raith have failed to win a single game away from home in the league all season.

In fact, from seven matches on the road – five of them Neill Collins – they have taken just a single point.

Those statistics show they are the second-worst team in the division, with a goal difference of minus 11.

In times of struggles, most teams talk about the need to be better in ‘both boxes’.

And Rovers are the epitome of that away from Stark’s Park.

Under Collins, they have scored ten goals in six games at home – but just two in five matches on the road.

Alfie Agyeman celebrates his opening goal.
It was Falkirk who had everything to celebrate in the 3-0 victory. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

Their Expected Goals of 0.98 is the second-worst in the league, with only Morton marginally poorer.

By contrast, Falkirk are the best team in the Championship at their own stadium, with a win percentage of 88.

So, Saturday was always going to be a tough task for Raith.

But they found a way to beat the Bairns in Kirkcaldy back in September, when they ended John McGlynn’s side’s 17-month undefeated run in the league.

Under Collins, they have lost just one of their six home games – but the dire record on opponents’ soil simply has to change.

Derby delight or Fife flop?

The defeat at Falkirk was just a second in six games for Raith, but served up consecutive losses in the league.

Returning to Stark’s Park will give them some comfort.

But the fans who booed both at half-time and full-time against the Bairns will need to see much more from the team.

That the next match is against rivals Dunfermline only amplifies both the need for a positive result and the consequences of not delivering.

Raith defender Fankaty Dabo receives treatment for an injury.
Fankaty Dabo’s injury will be a concern for Raith Rovers ahead of the derby. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

The Pars leapfrogged over Rovers on goal difference at the weekend after their own disappointing start to the season.

And, having lorded it over the East End Park men last term with a historic five straight wins in an unbeaten six clashes, Raith desperately need a victory.

The first derby of the campaign went to Dunfermline in Collins’ maiden league fixture in charge back in September.

A second defeat to the Fifers would be extremely difficult to take for Rovers fans who got used to success last term.

Conversation