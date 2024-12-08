Newtyle mum describes moment she returned home to house ablaze as family left with nothing weeks before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newtyle mum describes moment she returned home to house ablaze as family left with nothing weeks before Christmas

The Strathmore Gardens property was destroyed in a blaze that broke out on Friday night.

By Laura Devlin
Cheryl Ballie with her children Aria and Josh. Image: Supplied.
A Newtyle mum has described the moment her house was engulfed in flames after a fire broke out on Friday night.

Cheryl Ballie was out collecting a Chinese takeaway with her two children, seven-year-old twins Aria and Josh, before returning home to Strathmore Gardens.

But as she opened the front door, she was overwhelmed with smoke.

The 36-year-old told The Courier: “The kitchen and the living room were full of smoke and when I stepped outside and looked up, the entire top part of my house was luminous orange.

The blaze broke out on Friday night. Image: Supplied.

“I just started screaming to get my kids away because I knew that house was going to go.

“I can still hear the banging and popping of all the windows. It was like my house was exploding and the fire just went so fast.

“If we had been in the house, we wouldn’t be here today.”

Fire crews from Dundee rushed to Newtyle and spent over 12 hours on the scene.

But sadly for Cheryl and her children, the blaze has destroyed much of their home, including Christmas presents.

“The kids keep saying they can’t wait for Santa to come because we haven’t got anything”, she said.

The family have been left with nothing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We had just finished decorating the house and they were over the moon at how nice their bedrooms were – now it’s just a big hole.

“You just can’t put it into words. You see these things on TV and you don’t think it will be you.”

Fundraiser launched for Cheryl and neighbour

A GoFundMe page, set up by local landlady Jen Cameron, has since raised over £8,000 for Cheryl and her neighbour, whose house was also badly damaged.

And Cheryl was full of gratitude for the support the local community has shown.

“I don’t want my neighbour forgotten”, she added.

The damage caused by the fire. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“She has lost everything too. We’ve both got children so we are both in the same place.

“I want that support there for her as well because she is just as bad.”

“I moved here there years ago and little did I know I was moving into such an incredible place full of kind people.

“The people of this village are what’s giving me the backbone to get through this.

“Everybody who has reached out to me, I could never say thank you enough for everything they have done. “

