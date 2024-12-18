Stirlingshire village’s high street butcher could become holiday let

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirlingshire village’s high street butcher could become holiday let

The property was sold for residential use, as reinstatement of the shop was not "financially viable".

By Isla Glen
Skinner of Kippen could be transformed into a holiday let after sitting empty for some time. Image: Google Street View
A butcher shop damaged by fire in Kippen could become a holiday let if new plans are approved.

Skinner of Kippen, on Main Street, was devastated by a fire in July 2022.

The business continued trading via a counter at the nearby Woodhouse’s farm shop, as the reinstatement of the butchery was not “financially viable”.

The property, owned by Cameron Skinner, was then sold for residential use.

Stirling Council planning officials gave the plan to convert the shop into a home the go-ahead in January 2024.

Now, fresh designs to convert the former butcher into a holiday let have been lodged.

The inside of the shop has suffered fire damage. Image: T Square Architects

The application, submitted by T Square Architects on behalf of Christine MacDougall, hopes to bring the property back into use.

The space currently has smoke damage on the inside, while the back has also been blighted by the fire.

Under the new proposals, the house would have two storeys and a garden or patio to the rear.

It would include a kitchen and dining area, two bedrooms, a shower room, and a lounge.

‘Touched’ by community support

At the time of the fire, Skinner of Kippen thanked customers and the local community for their support.

The business owners wrote on Facebook: “We have been touched as a family by your overwhelming offers of support and kindness, both from the local and wider community.

“This has made things so much easier in these challenging times.”

Mr Skinner submitted a planning application in 2023 to reassure potential buyers that the property could become a residential home.

The floorplan of the proposed holiday let. Image: T Square Architects

It stated that the application was made to “remove uncertainty for interested parties that these premises can be developed as a residential property”.

The plans also included the installation of timber sash and case windows, a front recessed door, a front timber window, a new rear door and five conservation style rooflights.

The news comes hortly after Buchlyvie’s only pub was saved from becoming holiday accommodation by Stirling Council bosses.

  • Planning reference: 24/00764/FUL

