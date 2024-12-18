Stirlingshire village’s high street butcher could become holiday let

A butcher shop damaged by fire in Kippen could become a holiday let if new plans are approved.

Skinner of Kippen, on Main Street, was devastated by a fire in July 2022.

The business continued trading via a counter at the nearby Woodhouse’s farm shop, as the reinstatement of the butchery was not “financially viable”.

The property, owned by Cameron Skinner, was then sold for residential use.

Stirling Council planning officials gave the plan to convert the shop into a home the go-ahead in January 2024.

Now, fresh designs to convert the former butcher into a holiday let have been lodged.

The application, submitted by T Square Architects on behalf of Christine MacDougall, hopes to bring the property back into use.

The space currently has smoke damage on the inside, while the back has also been blighted by the fire.

Under the new proposals, the house would have two storeys and a garden or patio to the rear.

It would include a kitchen and dining area, two bedrooms, a shower room, and a lounge.

‘Touched’ by community support

At the time of the fire, Skinner of Kippen thanked customers and the local community for their support.

The business owners wrote on Facebook: “We have been touched as a family by your overwhelming offers of support and kindness, both from the local and wider community.

“This has made things so much easier in these challenging times.”

Mr Skinner submitted a planning application in 2023 to reassure potential buyers that the property could become a residential home.

It stated that the application was made to “remove uncertainty for interested parties that these premises can be developed as a residential property”.

The plans also included the installation of timber sash and case windows, a front recessed door, a front timber window, a new rear door and five conservation style rooflights.

The news comes hortly after Buchlyvie’s only pub was saved from becoming holiday accommodation by Stirling Council bosses.

Planning reference: 24/00764/FUL

