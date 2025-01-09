A9 closed southbound near Dunblane after vehicle fire

The A9 has been closed southbound near Dunblane after a vehicle fire.

Emergency services were called to the fire close to Keir Roundabout at around 6.10pm.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire had been extinguished.

A spokesperson said: “I can confirm we are in attendance on the A9 southbound near Keir Roundabout.

“We have one appliance there from Bridge of Allan and were called at 6.10pm.

“The fire is now extinguished.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A9 southbound near to the Keir roundabout, Dunblane, is currently closed following a vehicle fire which happened around 6.10pm on Thursday.

“Emergency services are in attendance and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

Amey says traffic is expected to be delayed by around six minutes.

A post on X said: “Southbound approach to the Keir Roundabout is closed due to a vehicle fire.

“Emergency services are at scene, AMEY crews on route.

“Current delays are 6 minutes Southbound.”

