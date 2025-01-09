A9 closed southbound near Dunblane after vehicle fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

A9 closed southbound near Dunblane after vehicle fire

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

By Ellidh Aitken
Breaking news

The A9 has been closed southbound near Dunblane after a vehicle fire.

Emergency services were called to the fire close to Keir Roundabout at around 6.10pm.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire had been extinguished.

A spokesperson said: “I can confirm we are in attendance on the A9 southbound near Keir Roundabout.

“We have one appliance there from Bridge of Allan and were called at 6.10pm.

“The fire is now extinguished.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A9 southbound near to the Keir roundabout, Dunblane, is currently closed following a vehicle fire which happened around 6.10pm on Thursday.

“Emergency services are in attendance and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

Amey says traffic is expected to be delayed by around six minutes.

A post on X said: “Southbound approach to the Keir Roundabout is closed due to a vehicle fire.

“Emergency services are at scene, AMEY crews on route.

“Current delays are 6 minutes Southbound.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from News

Dundee mum Shehnaz Ossman
Family's urgent call for local donor to help former Dundee teacher stave off leukaemia
Firefighters closed Jeanfield Road. Image: Stuart Cowper
Road near Perth Royal Infirmary shut due to house fire
Kerryanne Shaw has been running her bulldog rescue charity for a decade.
Decision delayed over licence for Scotland's first XL Bully sanctuary in Angus
Robert Alexander
Dundee fan banned from games across UK after headbutting steward in Aberdeen
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Nightmare neighbour and green baize disrespect
Ambulances waiting to unload patients at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: 'People could die' warning as Fife paramedics forced to run makeshift ambulance ward
2
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Supplied.
NHS Fife nurse suspended over trans changing room row breaks silence
7
The latest closure of Dens Road in Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Major Dundee road hit with ANOTHER closure after months of roadworks
Vehicle-activated signs were another traffic calming method tried during the trial
How to have say on speed limit changes at events in Dundee, Perthshire, Dunfermline…
2
Mircea Cumpanasoiu Alexandra Bugonea
Dundee grooming gang face life sentences for exploiting 10 vulnerable women

Conversation