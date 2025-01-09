Dundee running hero Eilish McColgan hits out after ‘too skinny’ social media claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee running hero Eilish McColgan hits out after ‘too skinny’ social media claims

The athlete says she receives 'constant abuse'.

By Ellidh Aitken
Eilish and mum Liz during a Christmas visit to Dundee. Image: Eilish McColgan/Instagram
Eilish McColgan has hit out after comments on social media claiming she is “too skinny”.

The Dundee athlete took to Instagram after receiving “constant abuse” about her appearance on Facebook.

Eilish said the posts made her out to be “skinny and frail”.

She said: “I have come on to have a little bit of a rant because Facebook is doing my head in at the moment.

“I am just getting constant abuse about the normal really. Being skinny, too skinny according to some people.

“It just blows my mind. I actually don’t understand it.

“People act as if I am so skinny and frail that I have to get my clothes handmade for me.

“But pretty much all of my Asics gear is a small.

“Everything I wear is a small, right of the rack, small. Sometimes Asics send me extra small by mistake and I honestly can’t even get it over my **** it is tiny.

Eilish showing followers her size small Asics gear. Image: Eilish McColgan/Instagram

“And a crop top there is no chance.

“There is no way I could get an extra small on this body frame.

“People act as if I can’t go to Zara or H&M, if I go to any of those shops I am a size eight, very rarely I can squeeze into a six but it depends on the sizing.”

Eilish has been sponsored by Asics since 2019, with the brand having sponsored her mum, Liz, to her first world title in 1991.

The long-distance runners are two of Scotland’s greatest-ever athletes.

‘People are hospitalised from anorexia, they do not make four Olympic games’

Eilish went on to defend herself against “brainless” comments calling her “anorexic”.

She said: “People online are just brainless.

“I hate when they throw around the word anorexic as well because that is a serious disease.

“People are hospitalised from anorexia, they do not make four Olympic games, they do not break British records or European records or represent their country over almost 15 years.

“Use your noggin. Anyway, as my dad says, you cannot argue with stupid.”

During the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the now 34-year-old clinched her first major title before going on to take silver in the 5,000m just days later.

Eight months on, she broke Paula Radcliffe’s British 10,000m record.

She was left disappointed at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after fighting back from injury to make the team.

Eilish McColgan reveals ‘love’ for Dundee during Christmas visit

Eilish paid a three-day visit to Scotland over Christmas, including a trip to Dundee.

In a post on Instagram, she revealed her “love” for being back in the City of Discovery.

She posted a video of a run along Riverside and a picture with her mum as they took in the sunset over the Tay.

Eilish McColgan on a run at Riverside. Image: Eilish McColgan/Instagram
Eilish and mum Liz enjoyed the sunset over the River Tay. Image: Eilish McColgan/Instagram

Eilish wrote: “Back on my old stomping ground.

“Took to Riverside for an Xmas Eve session (after I found myself too tall for hotel the treadmill – first time that’s ever happened)

“Love, love, love being back in Dundee with some of the family.

“Even caught the sunset over the Tay with my maw.”

In a second post about the trip she said: “Short 3 day trip to Scotland, but it was worth it
to catch up with some of the family (and more importantly, to be crowned king of our Table Football Champs).

“The weather was actually pretty tropical for Scotland, which meant I managed to get some training in and only had to endure one run in the rain.

Eilish celebrated Christmas in Scotland with her family. Image: Eilish McColgan/Instagram

“Luck must have been on my side, as I won £32 from my Granny McColgan’s scratchcards, too! 💸

“Now, we are back to the desert for another 2 months of training (and maybe some racing).”

Eilish was born in Dundee in 1990 to international athletes Liz and Peter McColgan.

She attended Dundee High School and could often be spotted running laps around Camperdown Park as a teenager.

