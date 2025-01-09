Dundee running hero Eilish McColgan hits out after ‘too skinny’ social media claims

Eilish McColgan has hit out after comments on social media claiming she is “too skinny”.

The Dundee athlete took to Instagram after receiving “constant abuse” about her appearance on Facebook.

Eilish said the posts made her out to be “skinny and frail”.

She said: “I have come on to have a little bit of a rant because Facebook is doing my head in at the moment.

Dundee running hero hits out after ‘constant abuse’ on social media

“I am just getting constant abuse about the normal really. Being skinny, too skinny according to some people.

“It just blows my mind. I actually don’t understand it.

“People act as if I am so skinny and frail that I have to get my clothes handmade for me.

“But pretty much all of my Asics gear is a small.

“Everything I wear is a small, right of the rack, small. Sometimes Asics send me extra small by mistake and I honestly can’t even get it over my **** it is tiny.

“And a crop top there is no chance.

“There is no way I could get an extra small on this body frame.

“People act as if I can’t go to Zara or H&M, if I go to any of those shops I am a size eight, very rarely I can squeeze into a six but it depends on the sizing.”

Eilish has been sponsored by Asics since 2019, with the brand having sponsored her mum, Liz, to her first world title in 1991.

The long-distance runners are two of Scotland’s greatest-ever athletes.

‘People are hospitalised from anorexia, they do not make four Olympic games’

Eilish went on to defend herself against “brainless” comments calling her “anorexic”.

She said: “People online are just brainless.

“I hate when they throw around the word anorexic as well because that is a serious disease.

“People are hospitalised from anorexia, they do not make four Olympic games, they do not break British records or European records or represent their country over almost 15 years.

“Use your noggin. Anyway, as my dad says, you cannot argue with stupid.”

During the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the now 34-year-old clinched her first major title before going on to take silver in the 5,000m just days later.

Eight months on, she broke Paula Radcliffe’s British 10,000m record.

She was left disappointed at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after fighting back from injury to make the team.

Eilish McColgan reveals ‘love’ for Dundee during Christmas visit

Eilish paid a three-day visit to Scotland over Christmas, including a trip to Dundee.

In a post on Instagram, she revealed her “love” for being back in the City of Discovery.

She posted a video of a run along Riverside and a picture with her mum as they took in the sunset over the Tay.

Eilish wrote: “Back on my old stomping ground.

“Took to Riverside for an Xmas Eve session (after I found myself too tall for hotel the treadmill – first time that’s ever happened)

“Love, love, love being back in Dundee with some of the family.

“Even caught the sunset over the Tay with my maw.”

In a second post about the trip she said: “Short 3 day trip to Scotland, but it was worth it

to catch up with some of the family (and more importantly, to be crowned king of our Table Football Champs).

“The weather was actually pretty tropical for Scotland, which meant I managed to get some training in and only had to endure one run in the rain.

“Luck must have been on my side, as I won £32 from my Granny McColgan’s scratchcards, too! 💸

“Now, we are back to the desert for another 2 months of training (and maybe some racing).”

Eilish was born in Dundee in 1990 to international athletes Liz and Peter McColgan.

She attended Dundee High School and could often be spotted running laps around Camperdown Park as a teenager.