Arbroath tennis star Jonny O’Mara reaches last 16 of US Open after dramatic comeback win

Arbroath tennis star Jonny O’Mara has reached the last 16 of the US Open men’s doubles.

O’Mara and partner Aisam Qureshi saw off the 16th seeded Belgians Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 at Flushing Meadows to book a huge match against Spaniard Marcel Granollers and Argentine Horatio Zeballos.

Best ever result

The dramatic comeback win, sealed via a third set tie-break, saw O’Mara match his best ever result at the US Open.

Qureshi is a two-time semi-finalist in New York, having reached the last four in 2011 and 2012.

Let’s go! Big win to get into the last 16👊🏼🍏 https://t.co/xVotwfzROW — Jonny O'Mara (@Jonny_OMara) September 4, 2021

O’Mara took to social media in the aftermath to hail the “big win” that saw him through to the business end of the doubles competition.

Lifelong Arbroath fan O’Mara is ranked number 74 in the world doubles rankings, with Qureshi, of Pakistan, rated the 54th best player on the circuit.

The 26-year-old Lichties supporter told the Courier of his plan to wear his Arbroath kit with pride at Wimbledon earlier this summer, only to crash out in the first round of the doubles tournament.

His progress in the US Open may yet see him don Arbroath colours at a Grand Slam event, with the Tennis Scotland ambassador set to next take to the court on Monday afternoon UK time.