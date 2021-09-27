Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Curlers back in action at Forfar after tough time for roaring game

By Graham Brown
September 27 2021, 7.15am
Forfar Indoor Sports owner Mike Ferguson at the rink for the weekend's opening bonspiel.
Curling has come out of coronavirus cold storage in a ‘season of recovery’ for Scotland’s roaring game.

Ice sheets lifted during the pandemic have been re-laid for the return of the sport.

The weekend saw players flock to Forfar for the opening bonspiel at one of Tayside’s busiest rinks.

Curlers back on the Forfar ice on Saturday. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Forfar Indoor Sports is home to 42 clubs from Angus, Fife, Perthshire and the Mearns.

The Suttieside Road complex has been operating for more than a quarter of a century, the last 12 seasons under the ownership of Brechin businessman Mike Ferguson.

It also includes ice skating, indoor bowling and a kids’ soft play attraction, meaning the business has felt the full commercial impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Struggle

Mike, the current chairman of the Scottish Ice Rinks Association, said: “It has been a very tough time, not just for us, but rinks all over Scotland.

“We are absolutely determined to bounce back and make this our season of recovery.”

Last season was all but a write-off for the sport – although Forfar fared slightly better that some other rinks.

“We managed four weeks’ curling under the restrictions which were in place at the time but then had to close again,” Mike added.

“We held our ice as long as possible in the hope we might be able to get back, but that didn’t happen.”

Lifeline financial help

In March, a dozen Scottish rinks shared part of a £1.75 million Scottish Government handout aimed at mitigating the impact of the pandemic on ice sports.

Kirkcaldy and Kinross also benefitted from the sportscotland administered support from a £55 million Scottish Government emergency sports funding package.

“It was a lifeline for us and the other rinks,” Mike said. “It has helped carry us through the costs of sitting through the summer to allow us to open our doors again.

“Bookings are down, but that is to be expected at this stage and I think we will see them come back when people see we can have them back on the ice safely.

“Bowling and curling take place in massive halls where social distancing can easily be maintained.

“But we have also made significant investment in improving fresh air flow with more powerful dehumidifiers and taken all of the other steps around making the sports safe for players to enjoy.

“The outdoor bowling season was fairly tame because of the pandemic, and although indoor bowls is seen more as a game for seniors I genuinely feel it is appealing more to younger players.

“Ice skating is the same – it usually takes a few weeks for people to realise we are open again but then it becomes busy with families.

“The weather has also meant people can continue to do things outdoors, but when it changes we also usually see a rise in numbers.

Competition coup

Forfar Indoor Sports has also secured a curling coup for the turn of the year.

Players from across the globe will arrive in Angus for the World Curling Federation mixed doubles qualification event.

The tournament in early January will be the first time Forfar has staged an event at this level.

Mike continued: “To get a major competition like this is a real feather in our cap.

“But it will also bring people to stay in Angus and we think that’s good news for everyone as the whole area continues its recovery from the pandemic.”

Challenges

However, major challenges resulting from the legacy of the pandemic continue to lie ahead.

“One issue which is typical of the situation facing many businesses is the rise in utility costs,” he continued.

“We are seeing a 20-30% increase and we cannot just pass that on to our members or the public.

“For example, my ice guys started making the sheets three or four weeks ago.

“It is a lengthy and costly operation and easily £3,000 per week in costs, so for that alone you are looking at a five-figure outlay to get the season going.

“We are also experiencing the same situation as other areas of the hospitality sector in regard to staff shortages.

“It’s fairly acute at the moment and when you are quite a big enterprise like this, with the different elements of the business, it is a nightmare trying to find staff.

“At the end of the day, however, we are just pleased to be back in action and see out curlers, skaters and bowlers back.”

