Police in Angus seek help tracing man missing from Arbroath for three days By Steven Rae November 5 2021, 12.33pm Robert Watson has been reported missing since Tuesday evening. Police have asked for the public's help in tracing a man reported missing earlier this week. Robert Watson was reported missing in Arbroath, and has not been seen since Tuesday November 2 at around 9.50pm. We are appealing for information which could help trace Robert Watson who has been reported missing in Arbroath. The 51-year-old was last seen around 9.50pm on Tues, 2 Nov. If you have seen Robert or can help locate him then please call 101, quoting incident 1002 of 3 November. pic.twitter.com/gSQdNJJDsq — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) November 5, 2021 Anyone with information regarding the 51-year-old's whereabouts is asked to call the Police Scotland non-emergency number, 101. They should quote incident number 1002 of November 3.