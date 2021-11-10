Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police solve Arbroath missing man mobile mystery as search continues

By Katy Scott
November 10 2021, 8.19pm
Arbroath Missing Person man robert watson
Missing Arbroath man Robert Watson.

Police are searching King’s Drive in Arbroath after the phone of missing man Robert Watson was discovered in the area.

The 51-year-old’s phone was dumped outside of Arbroath Police Station in the early hours of Wednesday November 3.

Enquires have since established that a member of the public found Robert’s phone in the King’s Drive area and dropped it off at the station.

Police also confirmed that Robert was seen in the same area around 10.30pm on Tuesday November 2.

Search for missing Arbroath man

Specialist search officers are now conducting searches along that road and the surrounding areas.

Officers described Robert as 5ft 8in with long brown hair and blue/green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red and blue ski-style jacket and blue jeans.

Inspector David Gibson said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their response to the appeal.

“I would ask that anyone who may have been in the area of Kings Drive around 10:30pm on Tuesday night and may have seen Robert to please come forward.

“I would also extend this appeal to anyone who may have been driving in the area and who may have dash cam footage to also come forward.

‘Check sheds and outhouses’

“Our efforts will be focused on the location where Robert was last seen and where his mobile phone was found.

“I would also ask people in the Arbroath area to continue to check sheds and outhouses in case Robert has sought shelter.

“If anyone has any information regarding Robert, please pass it on, it could prove significant in our enquiries.”

Anyone who has seen Robert or who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 1002 of Wednesday November 3.

