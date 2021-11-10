Police solve Arbroath missing man mobile mystery as search continues

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are searching King’s Drive in Arbroath after the phone of missing man Robert Watson was discovered in the area.

The 51-year-old’s phone was dumped outside of Arbroath Police Station in the early hours of Wednesday November 3.

Enquires have since established that a member of the public found Robert’s phone in the King’s Drive area and dropped it off at the station.

Police also confirmed that Robert was seen in the same area around 10.30pm on Tuesday November 2.

Search for missing Arbroath man

Specialist search officers are now conducting searches along that road and the surrounding areas.

Officers described Robert as 5ft 8in with long brown hair and blue/green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red and blue ski-style jacket and blue jeans.

Inspector David Gibson said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their response to the appeal.

“I would ask that anyone who may have been in the area of Kings Drive around 10:30pm on Tuesday night and may have seen Robert to please come forward.

“I would also extend this appeal to anyone who may have been driving in the area and who may have dash cam footage to also come forward.

‘Check sheds and outhouses’

“Our efforts will be focused on the location where Robert was last seen and where his mobile phone was found.

“I would also ask people in the Arbroath area to continue to check sheds and outhouses in case Robert has sought shelter.

“If anyone has any information regarding Robert, please pass it on, it could prove significant in our enquiries.”

Anyone who has seen Robert or who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 1002 of Wednesday November 3.