Angus curling ladies going around the world in 80 days – and 32 MILLION steps – for MND Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus curling ladies going around the world in 80 days – and 32 MILLION steps – for MND Scotland

By Graham Brown
December 10 2021, 12.42pm
Janice Walls and Alison Paterson organised the MND Walk Around the World fundraiser after friend and fellow curler Alison Pritchard (centre) was diagnosed with the condition. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Janice Walls and Alison Paterson organised the MND Walk Around the World fundraiser after friend and fellow curler Alison Pritchard (centre) was diagnosed with the condition. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Angus curling pals are closing in on the finish line of a remarkable Round the World in 80 days fundraiser for MND research.

And they will cover more than 32 MILLION steps by the time they get a piper’s welcome at the door of Forfar ice rink this month.

The global walk was dreamt up by members of Fettercairn and Dalhousie Curling Clubs.

Janice Walls and Alison Paterson came up with the idea after friend and fellow curler Alison Pritchard, from Brechin, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in June.

MND Scotland
Janice Walls and Alison Paterson organised the MND Scotland Walk Around the World in support of friend Alison Pritchard (centre). Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“We were all so upset when Alison was diagnosed,” Janice said.

“So when Alison Paterson suggested we do a fundraiser for MND Scotland I agreed to help.

Charity support

The charity has been a huge support to Alison, who is in her 60s, and her family since the diagnosis.

Janice added: “We all curl regularly at Forfar during the winter months.

“So the idea was to walk around the world by counting our steps every day for 80 days.

“We were looking to get 30 to 40 people involved.”

And they set off in pursuit of the 32,673,134 step target on October 1.

They had 46 taking part, ranging in age from just 18 months up to 80-plus.

“This number has grown to 57 walkers,” Janice added.

“We started from Montrose and intended to walk around the 57 degrees north latitude over land and sea – a little bit of magic was needed walking on water”.

Angus curling ladies
Janice Walls, Alison Pritchard and Alison Paterson. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Travelogue updates

And their effort has been so successful the walkers have been able to add some extra stops along the way.

Jan said: “Since we’ve accumulated more steps than we thought, we’ve been able to do some ‘sightseeing’.

The walker totted up enough steps to cover Europe and Asia before arriving on American soil on day 57.

She added: “We provide weekly updates to everyone participating via email and I also post to our MND Around the World Walk for Alison Facebook page.

“Alison writes the travelogue story and I provide the pictures, an update on steps and where we are with fundraising.

“Many of our walkers are collecting cash using sponsor forms so we won’t get a true picture on what we make until the end of the walk.”

But the group’s Justgiving page is already well past its £3,000 target.

Our final day is December 19 when we are organising a walk around Forfar Loch.

“We’ll then finish at Forfar Ice Centre where we’ll be met by a piper.

“Mike and Sandra Ferguson of the centre have been very supportive of this and we can’t thank them enough, as well as everyone else who had already donated.”

More from The Courier