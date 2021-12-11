Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Tayside and Fife foodbanks: Which items are needed most and where can I donate?

By Anita Diouri
December 11 2021, 7.30am Updated: December 11 2021, 9.23am
Which items do foodbanks need most in the lead up to Christmas?
As the festive period approaches, foodbanks across Tayside and Fife are scaling up their efforts to support local people in need.

From donation open days to reverse advent calendars, foodbanks are urging members of the public to donate items for people who may be struggling to make ends meet.

And across the region, communities have already come out in force to show support.

At the end of November, pupils and parents at Letham Primary School in Fife organised a community-wide collection and donated 260 items to Cupar Foodbank.

And in Perth, a community football club provided around 200 meals to children during the October holidays.

But as Christmas approaches, which items do foodbanks need the most and where can donations be dropped off?

Dundee and Angus

Items needed most include:

  • Tinned foods,
  • Custard,
  • UHT milk and
  • Toilet roll.
Ken Linton of Dundee and Angus Foodbank.

Donations can be made at the foodbank, based at 110 Albert Street, during the week.

There will also be an open day at the foodbank’s warehouse at Unit 5, Dunsinane Avenue, from 12pm until 3pm on December 19.

And in Angus, support can be found at foodbanks on Craig O Loch Road, Forfar, Montrose Distribution Centre at Melville South Church, and Arbroath Distribution Centre at 1 Gravesend.

Dunfermline

Items needed most include:

  • Long-life juice,
  • Instant mash,
  • Coffee,
  • Washing-up liquid and
  • Jam

Donations can be made at various locations, including Yorkshire Building Society on the High Street, Dunfermline Foodbank Distribution Centre, Iceland Foods on Halbeath Road, and Nationwide, East Port.

Glenrothes

Items needed most include:

  • UHT milk,
  • Tinned vegetables,
  • Female deodorants and
  • Male deodorants
Volunteers at Glenrothes Foodbank.

Donations can be made at the Nationwide in the town centre, Howdens, the Co-ops at Markinch, Woodside and Cadham, and at the foodbank where there are trolleys outside.

Kirkcaldy

Items needed most include:

  • Canned or Dried Fruit,
  • Canned meat and fish,
  • Long Life Fruit Juice and
  • Pasta Sauce.
Joyce Leggatte of Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

People are also invited to donate money so volunteers can also buy items for foodbank users.

Donation points include Bank of Scotland on the High Street, Asda Kirkcaldy, Kinghorn Community Centre, and Tesco, Cardenden.

Perth and Kinross

Items needed most include:

  • UHT milk,
  • Deodorant,
  • Washing up liquid,
  • Sweets and
  • Bars of soap.
Marjorie Clark of Perth and Kinross Foodbank.

Drop off points include the Tescos on South Street, Crieff Road and Edinburgh Road in Perth, Nationwide Building Society in Perth, and the Co-op store on Coupar Angus Road in Blairgowrie.

Perth and Kinross Foodbank: How can I show support during the festive period?