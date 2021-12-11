Tayside and Fife foodbanks: Which items are needed most and where can I donate?

An error occurred. Please try again.

As the festive period approaches, foodbanks across Tayside and Fife are scaling up their efforts to support local people in need.

From donation open days to reverse advent calendars, foodbanks are urging members of the public to donate items for people who may be struggling to make ends meet.

And across the region, communities have already come out in force to show support.

At the end of November, pupils and parents at Letham Primary School in Fife organised a community-wide collection and donated 260 items to Cupar Foodbank.

And in Perth, a community football club provided around 200 meals to children during the October holidays.

But as Christmas approaches, which items do foodbanks need the most and where can donations be dropped off?

Dundee and Angus

Items needed most include:

Tinned foods,

Custard,

UHT milk and

Toilet roll.

Donations can be made at the foodbank, based at 110 Albert Street, during the week.

There will also be an open day at the foodbank’s warehouse at Unit 5, Dunsinane Avenue, from 12pm until 3pm on December 19.

And in Angus, support can be found at foodbanks on Craig O Loch Road, Forfar, Montrose Distribution Centre at Melville South Church, and Arbroath Distribution Centre at 1 Gravesend.

Dunfermline

Items needed most include:

Long-life juice,

Instant mash,

Coffee,

Washing-up liquid and

Jam

Donations can be made at various locations, including Yorkshire Building Society on the High Street, Dunfermline Foodbank Distribution Centre, Iceland Foods on Halbeath Road, and Nationwide, East Port.

Glenrothes

Items needed most include:

UHT milk,

Tinned vegetables,

Female deodorants and

Male deodorants

Donations can be made at the Nationwide in the town centre, Howdens, the Co-ops at Markinch, Woodside and Cadham, and at the foodbank where there are trolleys outside.

Kirkcaldy

Items needed most include:

Canned or Dried Fruit,

Canned meat and fish,

Long Life Fruit Juice and

Pasta Sauce.

People are also invited to donate money so volunteers can also buy items for foodbank users.

Donation points include Bank of Scotland on the High Street, Asda Kirkcaldy, Kinghorn Community Centre, and Tesco, Cardenden.

Perth and Kinross

Items needed most include:

UHT milk,

Deodorant,

Washing up liquid,

Sweets and

Bars of soap.

Drop off points include the Tescos on South Street, Crieff Road and Edinburgh Road in Perth, Nationwide Building Society in Perth, and the Co-op store on Coupar Angus Road in Blairgowrie.