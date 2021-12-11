Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus leader reveals he dropped ‘toxic’ Twitter days after Lady Whistledown trolling scandal rocked council

By Graham Brown
December 11 2021, 8.05am Updated: December 11 2021, 9.23am
Angus Council leader David Fairweather.
Angus Council’s leader ditched ‘toxic’ Twitter days after the Lady Whistledown trolling scandal gripped his administration.

David Fairweather has been silent on the social media platform since July.

His last post was days after friend and ally Derek Wann was unmasked by The Courier as a vindictive Twitter troll.

Arbroath Conservative Mr Wann used the anonymous (Lady Whistledown) AngusFreeofSNP account to fire political vitriol at rivals and ridicule local figures.

David Fairweather and Derek Wann, who was unmasked as the Lady Whistledown Twitter troll.
Council supremo Mr Fairweather is in the final months of his £36,000-a-year leadership of the Tory/Independent administration.

He previously said retirement from the council “can’t come too soon”.

And while Mr Wann is aiming to be re-elected, authority figurehead Mr Fairweather says there will be no change of heart from him,

Last post

The Arbroath West and Letham Independent’s last Twitter post was on July 8.

It was a retweet celebrating the eighth anniversary of Sir Andy Murray becoming Wimbledon champion.

But his account – with 705 followers – remains live.

Now, he has reiterated his plan to retire.

And, asked if his Twitter silence was connected to the fallout from the Whistledown scandal, he gave a brief response.

“My decision on not using Twitter was based on that I did not wish, or tolerate, reading toxic questions and bile that gave MANY the platform to spout their own agenda,” he said.

He has now been accused of “having some neck” by a target of Lady Whistledown’s Twitter abuse.

Brechin community council chairwoman Jill Scott was on the receiving end of Mr Wann’s anonymous activity.

Derek Wann.
Councillor Derek Wann was unmasked as a social media troll.

Mrs Scott said: “This administration has been hit by one scandal after another under the leadership of David Fairweather.

“He’s got a cheek to say Twitter is toxic.

“Don’t forget, two members of his own administration resigned because of what they said was an unhealthy culture at the top.

“And when this Lady Whistledown thing broke the council leader didn’t do anything to condemn it.

“None of the administration did. They just buried their heads.”

‘Silence condones’

“So I would say silence condones,” she added.

“For David Fairweather to suggest Twitter is toxic after he sat back despite the vile behaviour of someone in his administration says it all.”

Mr Wann is now waiting to see if he will fight to retain his seat in the three-councillor Arbroath East and Lunan ward at May’s council elections.

The local selection process is under way.

Second scandal

The same period during the summer also saw fellow Tory Braden Davy exit the ruling group in a separate social media scandal.

Forfar councillor Mr Davy was behind a Facebook page that encouraged tactical voting in May’s Scottish elections.

Rules around election campaign material are enforced by Police Scotland and not the Electoral Commission.

Police Scotland said it is still considering the activity on that account.

Mr Davy did not respond when asked if he would be standing in the council elections.