Angus leader reveals he dropped ‘toxic’ Twitter days after Lady Whistledown trolling scandal rocked council

Angus Council’s leader ditched ‘toxic’ Twitter days after the Lady Whistledown trolling scandal gripped his administration.

David Fairweather has been silent on the social media platform since July.

His last post was days after friend and ally Derek Wann was unmasked by The Courier as a vindictive Twitter troll.

Arbroath Conservative Mr Wann used the anonymous (Lady Whistledown) AngusFreeofSNP account to fire political vitriol at rivals and ridicule local figures.

Council supremo Mr Fairweather is in the final months of his £36,000-a-year leadership of the Tory/Independent administration.

He previously said retirement from the council “can’t come too soon”.

And while Mr Wann is aiming to be re-elected, authority figurehead Mr Fairweather says there will be no change of heart from him,

Last post

The Arbroath West and Letham Independent’s last Twitter post was on July 8.

It was a retweet celebrating the eighth anniversary of Sir Andy Murray becoming Wimbledon champion.

But his account – with 705 followers – remains live.

Now, he has reiterated his plan to retire.

And, asked if his Twitter silence was connected to the fallout from the Whistledown scandal, he gave a brief response.

“My decision on not using Twitter was based on that I did not wish, or tolerate, reading toxic questions and bile that gave MANY the platform to spout their own agenda,” he said.

He has now been accused of “having some neck” by a target of Lady Whistledown’s Twitter abuse.

Brechin community council chairwoman Jill Scott was on the receiving end of Mr Wann’s anonymous activity.

Mrs Scott said: “This administration has been hit by one scandal after another under the leadership of David Fairweather.

“He’s got a cheek to say Twitter is toxic.

“Don’t forget, two members of his own administration resigned because of what they said was an unhealthy culture at the top.

“And when this Lady Whistledown thing broke the council leader didn’t do anything to condemn it.

“None of the administration did. They just buried their heads.”

‘Silence condones’

“So I would say silence condones,” she added.

“For David Fairweather to suggest Twitter is toxic after he sat back despite the vile behaviour of someone in his administration says it all.”

Mr Wann is now waiting to see if he will fight to retain his seat in the three-councillor Arbroath East and Lunan ward at May’s council elections.

The local selection process is under way.

Second scandal

The same period during the summer also saw fellow Tory Braden Davy exit the ruling group in a separate social media scandal.

Forfar councillor Mr Davy was behind a Facebook page that encouraged tactical voting in May’s Scottish elections.

Rules around election campaign material are enforced by Police Scotland and not the Electoral Commission.

Police Scotland said it is still considering the activity on that account.

Mr Davy did not respond when asked if he would be standing in the council elections.