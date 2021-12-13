Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Two people hospitalised following A90 crash near Forfar

By Alasdair Clark
December 13 2021, 7.33pm Updated: December 14 2021, 7.10am
A90 near Forfar
The road is closed southbound near Inverarity

Two people were hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash on the A90 near Forfar on Monday night.

The road was forced to close southbound for more than two hours.

Motorists in the area were advised to find an alternative route, with vehicles queuing on approach as a result of the collision.

Traffic Scotland confirmed that the road reopened at 9pm.

Diversions in place following two-vehicle crash

Police said in a statement that diversions were in place, while Stagecoach announced a change to some services.

Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Due to an RTC on A90 at Inverarity, the 20, 21 and 21A’s will divert via Glamis and Petterden to Dundee.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles on the A90 south of Forfar around 6:10pm on Monday December 13.

“The occupants of both vehicles have been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and recovery has been arranged for the vehicles.”

More from The Courier