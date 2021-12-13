Two people hospitalised following A90 crash near Forfar

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two people were hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash on the A90 near Forfar on Monday night.

The road was forced to close southbound for more than two hours.

Motorists in the area were advised to find an alternative route, with vehicles queuing on approach as a result of the collision.

Traffic Scotland confirmed that the road reopened at 9pm.

Diversions in place following two-vehicle crash

Police said in a statement that diversions were in place, while Stagecoach announced a change to some services.

Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Due to an RTC on A90 at Inverarity, the 20, 21 and 21A’s will divert via Glamis and Petterden to Dundee.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles on the A90 south of Forfar around 6:10pm on Monday December 13.

“The occupants of both vehicles have been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and recovery has been arranged for the vehicles.”