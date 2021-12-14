100-year-old Reg from Arbroath gets special birthday delivery from postie grandson

An error occurred. Please try again.

Reg Kydd has had a century to prepare himself for the delivery of a very special birthday card.

But the Arbroath man’s devoted family still managed to pull off a bit of a surprise for him on his 100th birthday.

His grandson, James Martin, has been a postie in the town for around 20 years.

And although Reg’s home isn’t on James’s normal mail round, he was given the go ahead to make sure the Queen’s greeting arrived safe and sound on Tuesday.

Centenarian Reg was surrounded by family and friends as he received the important greeting.

And piper Peter Bell led the rendition of Happy Birthday for the great-grandad who is well known to many locals for his vocal talents in the town’s Male Voice Choir.

Left school at 14

Born in Arbroath, Reg left school at 14 following the tragic death of his mother.

And his working life began in one of the Angus town’s famous factories – the Dens Road works of boilermaker and lawnmower manufacturer Shanks Engineering.

When war broke out – and despite wanting to go and fight for his country – he remained at the iron works after it was pressed into a munitions role.

“He was in the Home Guard, but always complained about not being able to join up,” said daughter Lyla Martin.

But he was forever grateful for one outcome of staying in Arbroath after falling in love with fellow factory worker Ella Mitchell.

The couple were happily married for 56 years until Ella’s death in 2001.

They wed in Arbroath’s Co-op funeral rooms in 1945 and were waved off from the town’s station by the entire reception.

But they were only making the short hop to Elliot on the edge of Arbroath for a honeymoon which would begin properly the following day.

However, the taxi driver picking them up there had to apologise for being later after being delayed at the main station by the crowd he hadn’t realised were giving the newlyweds a rousing send-off!

Worked into his 70s

Reg also worked as an insurance salesman for Liverpool Victoria, cycling around the area on his collection route.

And he was later the manager of Scottish Legal Insurance in Arbroath.

He finally fully retired in his early 70s from a position in Dundee University’s finance department.

Singing was an enduring love throughout his life and Reg is known to many for his baritone talent with a number of local groups.

He performed a number of major roles in concerts with the Arbroath Male Voice Choir, as well as Arbroath Choral Society and the popular Angus Minstrels.

Reg also took the role of a monk in the Arbroath Abbey Pageant.

The birthday celebration involved daughters Lyla and Lorraine, as well as Reg’s three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

“We wanted to try and surprise him by getting James to deliver the care from the Queen,” said Lyla.

“He still lives at home is very interested in everything that goes on in the town.”