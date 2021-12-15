Brechin City staff given life-saving training in overdose reversal medication

An error occurred. Please try again.

Match-day stewards and key staff at Brechin City FC have been given life-saving training in the overdose reversal drug naloxone.

Naloxone can be used to buy time and temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose until professional help arrives, potentially saving lives and reducing the number of drugs deaths in Scotland.

Members of the public can carry naloxone and be trained in how to do it so they can quickly help someone overdosing.

The public rollout earlier last year has been widely supported by anti-drug death campaigners.

Now stewards and other officials at Brechin City have received training in how to use it.

The life-saving training was given at the club’s Glebe Park stadium by Hillcrest Futures’ harm reduction service.

It will now be carried by those who have been trained in its use on match days and other events.

Police in Dundee already carry the medicine, with the force reporting in August that 18 lives in the city had been saved by officers who had used it on people who had overdosed.

Jill Scott, a harm reduction worker who helped lead the training, said she was delighted when the club agreed to her idea.

“I contacted Brechin City, my home team, as they have thousands of supporters through their gates every year and I thought it was important that they were trained,” she said.

Jill hopes the training will help to break down the stigma associated with drug use and potentially save lives.

She added: “Football is a great role model for many and I am pleased Brechin City welcomed the training to help reduce stigma.

“I am hopeful that other clubs will follow Brechin City’s lead.”

Gary Robertson, Brechin City’s secretary added: “The club is grateful for the presentation from Jill, and stewards and staff now have a greater understanding of the actions required to help in the recovery of someone who has taken an overdose of an opioid.

“Anything that will help save a life and make Glebe Park a safer place has to be welcomed and we would recommend that other clubs and organisations take up this worthwhile training.”

Naloxone training is available to anyone and only takes around one hour to complete.

Attendees are taught how to identify the signs and symptoms of an overdose, how naloxone works and how to administer it.

Hillcrest Futures’ managing director, Joy Dunlop, said: “We hope the willingness of Brechin City FC will be a catalyst for other community groups to recognise that everyone has a part to play in supporting the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Drug deaths can be prevented and naloxone has a critical role in this.”

More information on nalaxone training is available online.