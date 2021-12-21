Angus man raises £2k for hospice after ‘exceptional’ care given to his father in final days

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Angus man has given back to the local hospice that supported his father in his final days by raising £2,000.

John Bell of Kirriemuir has put together a 2022 calendar compiled of a selection of his photos for the Lippen Care Strathmore Hospice in Forfar.

The 48-year-old described the level of care the family received as “exceptional”.

His father, Alan was 77 when he died of cancer in August and spent the last days of his life being cared for at the hospice.

Last year, John raised hundreds of pounds for Headway Dundee and Angus, which supported his fiancée Anne following a brain injury in 2018.

And this year, raising funds for Lippen Care was an “easy decision” for him.

‘Truly exceptional’ care

A Welfare Rights Officer with Angus Council, John has produced landscape photography calendars before but in smaller numbers for friends and family.

He said: “Groups like Lippen Care and Headway Dundee and Angus provide absolutely vital support in our communities.

“I know this from both personal experience, and the messages I got from people who bought calendars.

“Many of them came from those like myself who have had family and friends in Strathmore Hospice and couldn’t speak highly enough of the care their loved ones received

“My father Alan passed away after a long battle with cancer in August this year.

“He spent his last 11 days being looked after by the team at Strathmore Hospice.

“The level of care he, my mother Elizabeth and sister Lisa received for those 11 days was truly exceptional.”

Successful fundraisers

“Last year was the first year I’d decided to do a calendar for a local charity, Headway Dundee and Angus,” John said.

“They are a great resource for people with brain injuries and a great help to my fiancée Anne following hers in 2018.

“Like many local support groups, they depend a great deal on fundraising, so it was nice to be able to give something back – I think we raised about £1700.

“I think the calendars work well as a fundraising tool. Donors get some nice calendars of Scottish landscapes, and the groups like Headway and Lippen Care get much needed funds.”

He added: “I don’t make any money out of this. All it costs is a bit of time and effort which is a small price worth paying to help great local causes.”

Continued support

And for the hospice, John’s generosity means it can continue to provide vital care, even as the pandemic continues.

A spokesperson said: “Strathmore Hospice is run in partnership with the NHS which funds and provides the nursing and medical care.

“The Lippen Care Charity continues its commitment: to enhance and deliver a high level of care and comfort to patients, their carers and families in the Hospice, Clova and Isla Wards and in the local community; to sponsor training of doctors and nurses in palliative and to provide equipment to palliative patients in their homes.

“The wonderful donation from John will go a long way in enabling Lippen Care to further their work.”