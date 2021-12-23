Man, 55, dies in dog attack at Auchterhouse kennels

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man in Auchterhouse has died after being attacked by a dog, police have confirmed.

Adam Watts, who was 55, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews were called to Juniper Kennels and Cattery in the Auchterhouse area on Wednesday afternoon.

Police Scotland said Mr Watts was pronounced dead after officers were called to reports of a dog attack.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is to be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A force spokesman said: “Officers received report of a man having been attacked by a dog in Kirkton of Auchterhouse around 1.10pm on Wednesday December 22, 2021.

“Emergency services attended, however, the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Police at the scene

There was a heavy emergency services presence in the area on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

One witness said: “Four police vehicles were at the scene.

“Officers in a van and car were guarding the entrance to the kennels.

“Another two vehicles were in the property grounds.”