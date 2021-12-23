Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Angus & The Mearns

Man, 55, dies in dog attack at Auchterhouse kennels

By Alasdair Clark
December 23 2021, 9.54am Updated: December 23 2021, 1.54pm
Police at the scene on Wednesday.

A man in Auchterhouse has died after being attacked by a dog, police have confirmed.

Adam Watts, who was 55, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews were called to Juniper Kennels and Cattery in the Auchterhouse area on Wednesday afternoon.

Police Scotland said Mr Watts was pronounced dead after officers were called to reports of a dog attack.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is to be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A force spokesman said: “Officers received report of a man having been attacked by a dog in Kirkton of Auchterhouse around 1.10pm on Wednesday December 22, 2021.

“Emergency services attended, however, the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Police at the scene

There was a heavy emergency services presence in the area on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

One witness said: “Four police vehicles were at the scene.

“Officers in a van and car were guarding the entrance to the kennels.

“Another two vehicles were in the property grounds.”

Adam Watts: Tributes to 'the most caring man' after dog attack tragedy at Auchterhouse kennels

