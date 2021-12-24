Adam Watts: His family should be proud of the man he was

An error occurred. Please try again.

When I heard the news of what happened to Adam Watts I was shocked, horrified and deeply saddened.

I have been in fairly regular contact with Adam for a few years now and couldn’t believe what I was hearing about the way he had died.

Adam died after he was attacked by a dog on Wednesday afternoon at Juniper Kennels and Cattery at Auchterhouse, which he owned.

I first met Adam in 2018 when he contacted me to write an aticle about his then seven-year-old son, Charlie.

Charlie wanted to walk for 10 hours back and forwards over the Tay Road Bridge in aid of Roxburghe House.

The staff there had looked after his mum, Adam’s wife Eileen, who died in 2013 when Charlie was only two years old.

Proud dad

Charlie wanted to do something positive in memory of his mum.

His fundraising even earned him a letter from Sir David Attenborough, hailing his impressive efforts.

I remember at the time how proud Adam was of Charlie and his four brothers, and how he spoke about how he wanted to give Charlie all of the encouragement he could in his charity efforts.

He helped Charlie plan the walk, trained with him and supported him all the way.

Adam told me he appreciated how hard it was for Charlie growing up without his mum and how he understood his son’s wishes to do something she would have been proud of.

Over the next few years, right up until this year, Charlie and Adam did a sponsored walk in aid of good causes – all the time with the memory of Eileen pushing them on.

Adam often spoke of Charlie’s determination, tenacity, strength, attitude and sheer guts.

These were all qualities he inherited from his dad.

Fun-loving and easy going

Adam was always polite and helpful, and his absolute pride in his young son shone through.

When we used to ask them to pose for photographs Charlie would sometimes be a little embarrassed and reluctant but his dad always made it easy and fun for him – taking part in photoshoots himself and encouraging Charlie to just enjoy it.

Adam remained Charlie’s greatest supporter and went out of his way to help him remember his mum by his amazing efforts.

Adam’s death is devastating for his family and friends.

They can be proud that he was a friendly, easy-going and fun loving person who made everyone he met feel at ease and enjoy being in his company.