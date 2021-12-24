Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adam Watts: His family should be proud of the man he was

By Lindsey Hamilton
December 24 2021, 11.54am Updated: December 24 2021, 1.54pm
Tributes left in memory of Adam Watts. Reporter Lindsey Hamilton says he was a doting dad and a good man.
When I heard the news of what happened to Adam Watts I was shocked, horrified and deeply saddened.

I have been in fairly regular contact with Adam for a few years now and couldn’t believe what I was hearing about the way he had died.

Adam died after he was attacked by a dog on Wednesday afternoon at Juniper Kennels and Cattery at Auchterhouse, which he owned.

I first met Adam in 2018 when he contacted me to write an aticle about his then seven-year-old son, Charlie.

Charlie wanted to walk for 10 hours back and forwards over the Tay Road Bridge in aid of Roxburghe House.

Adam was a doting dad.

The staff there had looked after his mum, Adam’s wife Eileen, who died in 2013 when Charlie was only two years old.

Proud dad

Charlie wanted to do something positive in memory of his mum.

His fundraising even earned him a letter from Sir David Attenborough, hailing his impressive efforts.

I remember at the time how proud  Adam was of Charlie and his four brothers, and how he spoke about how he wanted to give Charlie all of the encouragement he could in his charity efforts.

Charlie and Adam in training for a walk.

He helped Charlie plan the walk, trained with him and supported him all the way.

Adam told me he appreciated how hard it was for Charlie growing up without his mum and how he understood his son’s wishes to do something she would have been proud of.

Floral tributes have been left at Adam’s home.

Over the next few years, right up until this year, Charlie and Adam did a sponsored walk in aid of good causes – all the time with the memory of Eileen pushing them on.

Adam often spoke of Charlie’s determination, tenacity, strength, attitude and sheer guts.

These were all qualities he inherited from his dad.

Fun-loving and easy going

Adam was always polite and helpful, and his absolute pride in his young son shone through.

When we used to ask them to pose for photographs Charlie would sometimes be a little embarrassed and reluctant but his dad always made it easy and fun for him – taking part in photoshoots himself and encouraging Charlie to just enjoy it.

Charlie Watts.

Adam remained Charlie’s greatest supporter and went out of his way to help him remember his mum by his amazing efforts.

Adam’s death is devastating for his family and friends.

They can be proud that he was a friendly, easy-going and fun loving person who made everyone he met feel at ease and enjoy being in his company.

