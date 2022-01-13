Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus councillors clear way for 10,000 Indy marchers to rally in Arbroath

By Graham Brown
January 13 2022, 4.15pm Updated: January 13 2022, 5.39pm
The All Under One Banner rally is set to go ahead on April 2. Pic: Chris Donnan/DCT Media.
Indy marchers have been told they will be welcomed with open arms to Arbroath if a hoped-for 10,000 arrive in town for a Declaration march.

On Tuesday, the pro-Independence All Under One Banner group got the green light from Angus councillors for a rally on April 2.

It’s the organisation’s third attempt to march through the town and past historic Arbroath Abbey.

AUOB originally hoped to stage the procession in 2020 on the 700th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath.

But the march – and a plan for it to go ahead in 2021 – fell victim to the pandemic.

The route the march will follow on April 2.
Series of marches planned

Bob Fotheringham of AUOB said: “Two years ago, prior to the pandemic, there was an agreement that went through the committee to a very similar proposal.

“It was part of a series of demonstrations called by All Under One Banner.

“We’ve a series of rallies taking place across Scotland this year.

“We’ve had rallies in excess of 150,000 people.

“There has never been any issue – they are well attended, well stewarded and peaceful.”

AUOB march in Dundee in 2018
He said they hope to bring as many as 70 coachloads of supporters to the Angus town.

The march route will take the crowd through the town centre and past the Abbey before finishing at Victoria Park.

Mr Fotheringham added: “I don’t know if we’ll get 10,000 given the circumstances we’re in just now.

“We often find that smaller business benefit greatly from people who will go to the shops and use bars and restaurants.

“Hopefully it will go ahead and we’ll have a nice day out.”

Significant policing

Police Scotland told the civic licensing meeting: “We don’t envisage any disorder.

“It will cause significant resources to be put to it, but we are planning for that.

“It will also cause significant disruption to the town for a time, but that’s what happens with these things.”

Arbroath SNP councillor Alex King said: “I’ve no problems with this.

“I would welcome 10,000 people walking round Arbroath looking to get a cup of tea or a meal.

“I just regret that the other two have been cancelled and hope they don’t have another cancellation in 2022.”

AUOB was told it must follow whatever Covid restrictions are in place at the time.

And no vehicles are to be allowed in the procession.

