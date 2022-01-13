Angus councillors clear way for 10,000 Indy marchers to rally in Arbroath

An error occurred. Please try again.

Indy marchers have been told they will be welcomed with open arms to Arbroath if a hoped-for 10,000 arrive in town for a Declaration march.

On Tuesday, the pro-Independence All Under One Banner group got the green light from Angus councillors for a rally on April 2.

It’s the organisation’s third attempt to march through the town and past historic Arbroath Abbey.

AUOB originally hoped to stage the procession in 2020 on the 700th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath.

But the march – and a plan for it to go ahead in 2021 – fell victim to the pandemic.

Series of marches planned

Bob Fotheringham of AUOB said: “Two years ago, prior to the pandemic, there was an agreement that went through the committee to a very similar proposal.

“It was part of a series of demonstrations called by All Under One Banner.

“We’ve a series of rallies taking place across Scotland this year.

“We’ve had rallies in excess of 150,000 people.

“There has never been any issue – they are well attended, well stewarded and peaceful.”

He said they hope to bring as many as 70 coachloads of supporters to the Angus town.

The march route will take the crowd through the town centre and past the Abbey before finishing at Victoria Park.

Mr Fotheringham added: “I don’t know if we’ll get 10,000 given the circumstances we’re in just now.

“We often find that smaller business benefit greatly from people who will go to the shops and use bars and restaurants.

“Hopefully it will go ahead and we’ll have a nice day out.”

Significant policing

Police Scotland told the civic licensing meeting: “We don’t envisage any disorder.

“It will cause significant resources to be put to it, but we are planning for that.

“It will also cause significant disruption to the town for a time, but that’s what happens with these things.”

Arbroath SNP councillor Alex King said: “I’ve no problems with this.

“I would welcome 10,000 people walking round Arbroath looking to get a cup of tea or a meal.

“I just regret that the other two have been cancelled and hope they don’t have another cancellation in 2022.”

AUOB was told it must follow whatever Covid restrictions are in place at the time.

And no vehicles are to be allowed in the procession.