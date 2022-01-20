60 years of love – and the patter of tiny Guide Dog feet for Carnoustie couple John and Margaret Ure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus couple John and Margaret Ure were the toast of their children and grandchildren as they celebrated their diamond day at home in Carnoustie.

But as they marked 60 years of marriage the well-known pair were also in the hearts of many others – including an extended family of four-legged friends they hold in special affection.

In a busy life raising four children, helping out youth organisations and raising thousands of pounds for charity, John and Margaret found the time to be puppy walkers for the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

And owners of the many dogs the couple put through their early paces have stayed in touch.

First training steps

Margaret said: “We did puppy walking from 2002 to 2018 and the dogs came to us when they were eight weeks old.”

They stayed with the Ures for around 10 to 15 months.

“We were always told whether the pups had gone on to become a guide dog and I think it was about a 50% success rate for the ones we had,” she added.

“One of the dogs we had went on to breed 24 pups back into the system.

“Many of the people who got guide dogs, or those which were withdrawn, stayed in touch.

“Every year on June 29 we get a phone call from someone who re-homed one of the pups that didn’t become a guide dog.

“The date is the dog’s birthday and it is also our grand-daughter’s birthday, so that’s quite nice.”

Kenyan adventure to start married life

Both now 82, they originate from Angus and met at East Seaton Farm, near Arbroath.

They married in St Vigeans Church on January 20 1962.

But early married life took them far away from the familiar landscape of their home county.

“John was called up for National Service in 1958 and was posted to Caterham,” said Margaret.

“He was there for almost three years before being told he was going to Kenya.

“So our planned wedding was brought forward because it meant I could go there with him.”

“It was lovely – but too hot for me!” she said.

“We went back there for our 40th wedding anniversary and did a ten-day safari.”

Charity and youth organisation support

They settled in Dundee after returning to Scotland and remained there until almost 15 years ago when they moved back to Angus.

John worked as a financial advisor before taking early retirement and then becoming a janitor at the city’s Graham Street college – a role he loved.

They were members of Mains Church in Dundee, where John was a Boys’ Brigade captain and Margaret helped run the local Girl Guides.

And their support for good causes continued in retirement.

Keen craftworker Margaret made scrub bags for Ninewells Hospital during the pandemic and continues to create knitted hearts for the neo-natal ward there.

She also made masks and in all has raised around £2,000 for Erskine United Free Church which they attend.

John’s fundraising included running marathons for charity.

And he volunteered at the Guide Dogs training centre in Forfar.

The couple have four children, Michael, Andrew, Jennifer and Susan, and three grandchildren.

And the secret to a long and happy marriage?

“Always let your husband have the last word or two in any discussion,” said Margaret.

“And those two words are ‘Yes, Dear!’

“Every marriage needs a little bit of tolerance, but we rub along pretty well together,” she said.