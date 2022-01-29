Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Old Arbroath and Forfar school sites could see almost 90 new council houses

By Graham Brown
January 29 2022, 7.50am Updated: January 29 2022, 8.43am
Council housing is planned for old school sites in Angus. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Council housing is planned for old school sites in Angus. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

Old school sites in Arbroath and Forfar are being lined up for new council housing developments.

The plans centre around St Thomas RC primary school in Arbroath’s Seaton Road, and Forfar’s Taylor Street where the town Academy previously stood.

And Angus officials hope they could deliver around 90 much needed new homes.

It would see almost £1 million pumped into the council’s general fund.

The Arbroath plan

St Thomas closed in 2020 when it was replaced by the town’s Abbey View campus.

The £14.1m development brought together St Thomas and Hayshead primaries.

Since then the school building has been used for storage.

But council officials say it is no longer needed.

St Thomas primary
The former St Thomas primary school is surplus to Angus Council requirements. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

Communities service leader Gavin Balfour says the 13,200 square metre site offers good potential.

“The acquisition of the site, including the surrounding grounds and car parks, would provide the housing revenue account (HRA) with a good opportunity to provide much needed affordable housing in Arbroath,” he says.

“The housing team have undertaken several potential site layouts and identified the optimal proposal of around 40 units.

“That could provide a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroomed council houses.”

It would see a £200,000 go into the council’s general fund from the authority’s housing account.

Forfar future

Forfar Academy was demolished in 2017 after a new town secondary opened in the nearby £38m community campus.

The original Taylor Street building was opened by the late Queen Mother in 1965.

Part of the site was used for a new early learning and childcare centre.

It welcomed its first youngsters in January last year.

But the cleared ground extending westwards remains vacant.

Forfar Academy
The former Forfar Academy was demolished in 2017.

The site covers nearly 19,000 square metres.

Mr Balfour says a viability study has study has shows the site could provide space for 48 houses.

The council plan to offer affordable home ownership there.

“The council’s general fund would benefit from a £736,000 capital receipt, the full market value for the site,” adds the official.

Policy and resources committee councillors are being asked to approve the two plans when they meet on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]