Old Arbroath and Forfar school sites could see almost 90 new council houses

Old school sites in Arbroath and Forfar are being lined up for new council housing developments.

The plans centre around St Thomas RC primary school in Arbroath’s Seaton Road, and Forfar’s Taylor Street where the town Academy previously stood.

And Angus officials hope they could deliver around 90 much needed new homes.

It would see almost £1 million pumped into the council’s general fund.

The Arbroath plan

St Thomas closed in 2020 when it was replaced by the town’s Abbey View campus.

The £14.1m development brought together St Thomas and Hayshead primaries.

Since then the school building has been used for storage.

But council officials say it is no longer needed.

Communities service leader Gavin Balfour says the 13,200 square metre site offers good potential.

“The acquisition of the site, including the surrounding grounds and car parks, would provide the housing revenue account (HRA) with a good opportunity to provide much needed affordable housing in Arbroath,” he says.

“The housing team have undertaken several potential site layouts and identified the optimal proposal of around 40 units.

“That could provide a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroomed council houses.”

It would see a £200,000 go into the council’s general fund from the authority’s housing account.

Forfar future

Forfar Academy was demolished in 2017 after a new town secondary opened in the nearby £38m community campus.

The original Taylor Street building was opened by the late Queen Mother in 1965.

Part of the site was used for a new early learning and childcare centre.

It welcomed its first youngsters in January last year.

But the cleared ground extending westwards remains vacant.

The site covers nearly 19,000 square metres.

Mr Balfour says a viability study has study has shows the site could provide space for 48 houses.

The council plan to offer affordable home ownership there.

“The council’s general fund would benefit from a £736,000 capital receipt, the full market value for the site,” adds the official.

Policy and resources committee councillors are being asked to approve the two plans when they meet on Tuesday.