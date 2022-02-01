Storm Corrie: Angus schools closed for second day as power cut continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schools in Angus are closed for a second day after storms battered the area over the weekend.

Six schools in the region will remain shut as Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) try to restore power after Storm Corrie.

The Angus schools closed on Tuesday are:

Airlie Primary School

Cortachy Primary School

Edzell Primary School

Isla Primary School

Stracathro Primary School

Tannadice Primary School

All six schools will be closed for the full day despite some hope that Stracathro Primary School would reopen yesterday afternoon.

SSEN say they still working to restore power to 17,000 homes in some of the worst-affected areas of Scotland.

Angus and the north-east suffered some of the worst damage after Storm Malik and Storm Corrie battered the region.