Home News Angus & The Mearns

Storm Corrie: Angus schools closed for second day as power cut continues

By James Simpson
February 1 2022, 8.13am Updated: February 1 2022, 8.31am
The Whirlies near Forfar was blocked after the recent storms.
Schools in Angus are closed for a second day after storms battered the area over the weekend.

Six schools in the region will remain shut as Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) try to restore power after Storm Corrie.

The Angus schools closed on Tuesday are:

  • Airlie Primary School
  • Cortachy Primary School
  • Edzell Primary School
  • Isla Primary School
  • Stracathro Primary School
  • Tannadice Primary School

All six schools will be closed for the full day despite some hope that Stracathro Primary School would reopen yesterday afternoon.

SSEN say they still working to restore power to 17,000 homes in some of the worst-affected areas of Scotland.

Angus and the north-east suffered some of the worst damage after Storm Malik and Storm Corrie battered the region.

