LEE WILKIE: Why tonight’s Dundee derby is so important for Dee and United

It is derby day!

For an hour and a half tonight, the whole city will be focused on that small patch of grass at Dens Park.

Because it’s a huge moment in the life of this town.

But it’s also a huge moment in the seasons of both Dundee and Dundee United.

Neither have been in great form recently and could really do with three points.

United sitting prettier

Dundee United, of course, are in a better place – they ended their six-match losing run last week with a good win over Ross County.

And they also had plenty of positives to take back from Celtic Park at the weekend.

Hats off to Tam Courts and his coaching team, his players too, because that’s a few times this season they’ve gone to Celtic and Rangers with less than full strength teams and come away with very decent performances.

That’s a really tough thing to do and very difficult to do consistently but they seem to be managing it.

I feel like making a number of changes always affects a team in a negative way.

But United shrugged that off despite some key injuries and would be gutted not to come away with anything.

Victory tonight to make it two derby wins from two would be huge for Courts and his Tangerines.

Dee in grave position

In their position, all it takes is one win to start looking seriously at the top six again.

Dundee’s position, though, is a much graver one.

United had the luxury of being able to fall back on their excellent start when results started to turn.

James McPake’s side never had that and that’s why the pressure is on the Dundee manager.

The Dark Blues certainly need the three points tonight more than United.

I’d say they need three points in any home match against teams outside the Old Firm from now until the end of the season, though.

Five points adrift of 10th spot, Dundee are needing wins on the board to propel them back into the mix.

Teams above in Livingston, Ross County and St Mirren have been picking up points while the Dark Blues haven’t.

Draws won’t do much good at this point, only wins will do.

There will be pressure on both sets of players, though.

Both clubs need victory, one certainly more than the other.

But there’s also the pressure of needing to win the local clash for the fans.

That’s added on top.

Key players

The two key players for me will be Charlie Adam for Dundee and Calum Butcher for United.

Butcher has done well lately in stepping into defence but it’ll be interesting to see if Courts decides he wants his enforcer in and around Dundee’s main playmaker.

The last derby missed Adam’s presence big time, nobody putting a foot on the ball.

It’s an occasion made for him.

Defences need to be strong, too. United have injuries in central defence with Charlie Mulgrew a big loss, while Dundee have struggled there. Those backlines have to play well.

For me, it’ll come down to who deals with the pressure best.

It is a huge moment in the campaign for both clubs.

I can’t wait to see who comes out on top.