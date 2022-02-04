Full steam ahead as Glamis Extravaganza organisers announce return of Angus’ biggest summer event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Full steam ahead as Glamis Extravaganza organisers announce return of Angus’ biggest summer event

By Graham Brown
February 4 2022, 10.06am
Glamis Extravaganza is back for 2022. Pic: Kris Miller/Roddie Reid/DCT Media.
Glamis Extravaganza is back for 2022. Pic: Kris Miller/Roddie Reid/DCT Media.

Organisers of the top summer crowd-puller in Angus have announced its return for 2022.

After a two-year pandemic absence, the Scottish Transport Extravaganza will return to the grounds of Glamis Castle on July 9/10.

The vintage vehicle event is the biggest of its kind in Scotland, and one of the most popular in the UK.

Glamis Extravaganza
The last Extravaganza was held in 2019. Pic: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club has organised the Extravaganza for more than 45 years.

It’s 2019 Extravaganza was a record-breaker.

More than 1,800 classic and vintage vehicles made the trip to Angus.

And the event usually draws a five-figure crowd.

Glamis Extravaganza
A motorcycle stunt show in the main ring at Glamis. Pic: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

‘The enthusiasts are buzzing for it’

SVVC administrator Lesley Munro has the mammoth task of co-ordinating the huge entry list each year.

It’s a job which begins within days of the previous event.

And she said the reaction to news of the Extravaganza’s return has been terrific.

“The initial response has just been phenomenal,” said Lesley.

“It really shows how much people have missed the event and being able to meet up with each other.

Glamis Extravaganza
An MG on display. Pic: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

“That’s what the classic car world is all about. We can tell how much they are looking forward to it already.

“When we had to cancel in 2020 and last year we offered refunds.

“But a lot of people said we could keep their entry fee on hold.

“So that was a real vote of confidence for the club that we’d be back as soon as we could.

“It takes a lot of organisation, but the plans were already in place for 2020 before the pandemic struck.

Glamis Extravaganza
Entrants lined up for the crowds to enjoy. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

“We’re a little bit behind because of what happened with Omicron and the delay that put on us making a decision earlier.

“But it’s now full steam ahead and fingers crossed that we can operate an event that as close to the usual Extravaganza as possible.

“People are already buzzing about it and we can’t wait to see them back at Glamis.”

What’s on show

The Extravaganza includes everything from bicycles to military vehicles.

And car clubs from across the country set up stands to show off famous makes.

They range from the familiar family cars of Ford, Vauxhall and Rover to prestige marques like Rolls Royce and Bentley.

Glamis Extravaganza
A young visitor to the 2019 Extravaganza. Pic: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

SVVC have placed an emphasis on making the Extravaganza a family weekend, with a full programme of main ring entertainment on the Sunday.

The 2020 cancellation when Covid struck was just the second in the history of the Extravaganza.

But the club staged a successful online show.

And hopes of getting back on track in 2021 were dashed again by the pandemic.

But SVVC has been able to re-start auctions at its Bridge View House HQ near Glamis.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier