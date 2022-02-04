Full steam ahead as Glamis Extravaganza organisers announce return of Angus’ biggest summer event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers of the top summer crowd-puller in Angus have announced its return for 2022.

After a two-year pandemic absence, the Scottish Transport Extravaganza will return to the grounds of Glamis Castle on July 9/10.

The vintage vehicle event is the biggest of its kind in Scotland, and one of the most popular in the UK.

Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club has organised the Extravaganza for more than 45 years.

It’s 2019 Extravaganza was a record-breaker.

More than 1,800 classic and vintage vehicles made the trip to Angus.

And the event usually draws a five-figure crowd.

‘The enthusiasts are buzzing for it’

SVVC administrator Lesley Munro has the mammoth task of co-ordinating the huge entry list each year.

It’s a job which begins within days of the previous event.

And she said the reaction to news of the Extravaganza’s return has been terrific.

“The initial response has just been phenomenal,” said Lesley.

“It really shows how much people have missed the event and being able to meet up with each other.

“That’s what the classic car world is all about. We can tell how much they are looking forward to it already.

“When we had to cancel in 2020 and last year we offered refunds.

“But a lot of people said we could keep their entry fee on hold.

“So that was a real vote of confidence for the club that we’d be back as soon as we could.

“It takes a lot of organisation, but the plans were already in place for 2020 before the pandemic struck.

“We’re a little bit behind because of what happened with Omicron and the delay that put on us making a decision earlier.

“But it’s now full steam ahead and fingers crossed that we can operate an event that as close to the usual Extravaganza as possible.

“People are already buzzing about it and we can’t wait to see them back at Glamis.”

What’s on show

The Extravaganza includes everything from bicycles to military vehicles.

And car clubs from across the country set up stands to show off famous makes.

They range from the familiar family cars of Ford, Vauxhall and Rover to prestige marques like Rolls Royce and Bentley.

SVVC have placed an emphasis on making the Extravaganza a family weekend, with a full programme of main ring entertainment on the Sunday.

The 2020 cancellation when Covid struck was just the second in the history of the Extravaganza.

But the club staged a successful online show.

And hopes of getting back on track in 2021 were dashed again by the pandemic.

But SVVC has been able to re-start auctions at its Bridge View House HQ near Glamis.