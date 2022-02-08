Get it down: Call to bulldoze old Arbroath primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Get it down: Call to bulldoze old Arbroath primary school

By Graham Brown
February 8 2022, 1.16pm
The former St Thomas primary school. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
The former St Thomas primary school. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

Arbroath councillors have called for the bulldozers to brought in to an old town primary school site – to avoid any chance of a repeat of the saga surrounding Forfar’s former Lochside leisure centre.

The former St Thomas RC primary in Seaton Road is earmarked for around 40 new council houses.

It closed in 2020 when St Thomas youngsters joined Hayshead primary pupils on the new £14 million shared campus at Abbey View.

But the new homes might be a few years away.

Knock down demand

So a senior councillor says he wants to see St Thomas razed as quickly as possible.

Alex King’s comments were a thinly-veiled reference to the controversy around the 47-year-old leisure centre on the edge of Forfar Loch.

Lochside is still standing after a campaign to keep it for community use reached Scotland’s highest civil court.

A decision was finally taken in December to demolish the building.

However, it could still be many months before the site is cleared and returned to common good ground.

Lochside Leisure Centre
Lochside leisure centre is to be demolished.

Surplus to requirements

St Thomas has been used by the council for storage, but is no longer needed.

And Mr King doesn’t want anything to delay the plans for the site.

“I welcome this report, it’s been a long time since we have been able to build council housing for rent.

“I’d like to see some wind under this project.

“But I’d like to see this building come down just as fast as possible, just in case somebody else, somewhere else has bright ideas of another use for that building,” he said.

Authority leader and fellow Arbroath councillor David Fairweather backed the demolition call.

“Fair comment Councillor King, we’ve been there before,” he added.

St Thomas primary school
The St Thomas site. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media

Their comments came at the policy committee which agreed the plan for new houses on the 13,200 square metre site.

Housing chief John Morrow said: “The timescale for delivery depends on discussion with the Scottish Government, where some funding might come from the affordable housing programme, as well as our own capital programme.

“It will take us some time to work up to designs and planning permissions.

It would be a two-year lead-in period and 18-month construction project.

“We are looking at starting in the year 2024,” said Mr Morrow.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier