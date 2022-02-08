Neighbours pay tribute after ‘unexplained’ death of 50-year-old Angus man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Neighbours pay tribute after ‘unexplained’ death of 50-year-old Angus man

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 8 2022, 1.37pm Updated: February 8 2022, 1.37pm
The body of a 50-year-old man has been found in a house in Marywell outside Arbroath
Neighbours have paid tribute to a man whose body was discovered inside his Angus home.

The grim discovery was made by police officers who broke down the door to the man’s  home in the village of Marywell, just outside Arbroath.

The 50-year-old man has not been named. His death is being treated as “unexplained” and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police have remained outside the man’s house in Marywell since the discovery on Sunday

On Tuesday, a police presence remained at the house, which is on the main street in the village.

Commotion

Neighbours said they heard the commotion on Sunday as police rammed the door to gain entry.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “This is really so sad.

“I last saw the man, who I only knew by his first name, last week.

“I usually saw him out in his garden and my dogs would bark.

“It did strike me as odd that he didn’t seem to have been in his garden for a couple of days.”

Describing the man as someone who kept himself to himself, the woman said he had only moved into the property last year.

She said: “He was a quiet man but he liked to work in his garden.

The man’s death has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal

“He also went out on his bike a lot. I spoke to him a little and he was always very pleasant but quiet.”

She added: “I saw the police arrive on Sunday. The next thing we heard was loud banging – that turned out to be the door to the property being forcibly opened.

“There was an ambulance sitting waiting outside. I’m really shocked to hear that he has died – that is really, very sad.”

Police at the house since Sunday

Another neighbour in the Angus village said: “The police have been sitting outside his house since Sunday.

“I thought they were there because his house had been broken into.

“I saw the broken front door and thought that’s what had happened.”

The man added: “I would speak to the guy sometimes but he kept to himself.

“He hadn’t been here that long so I never really got to know him that well.

“I would regularly see him on his bike and I took in a parcel for him on one occasion.”

Police: ‘Death is unexplained’

Another neighbour said: “This is really sad. He was a quiet man and I didn’t have an awful lot to do with him.

“What a shame that someone should die like this.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The body of a 50-year-old man was found at a property in Marywell around 6.55pm on Sunday, February 6.

“Enquiries are ongoing and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Dr James McLay: Death of popular Angus lecturer and physician, aged 68

