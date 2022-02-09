David Lloyd Monifieth gym ‘fight’: Man, 21, charged with serious assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Lloyd Monifieth gym ‘fight’: Man, 21, charged with serious assault

By Bryan Copland
February 9 2022, 12.58pm Updated: February 10 2022, 9.24am
A man has been taken to hospital after a fight broke out at David Lloyd Gym and Leisure Centre in Monifieth.
A man has been charged with serious assault and a second man reported to prosecutors after an alleged fight at a Monifieth gym.

One man was taken to hospital following the disturbance at the David Lloyd gym at Ethiebeaton Park on January 2.

The nature of the man’s injuries were not made clear at the time.

However, police have now confirmed that one of the people allegedly involved is facing a serious assault charge.

Two men reported over ‘fight’ at gym

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 21-year-old man has been charged and reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with a serious assault, which happened following a disturbance within a premises at Ethiebeaton Park in Monifieth at around 2.45pm on Sunday January 2.

“A 55-year-old man has also been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with assault.”

A spokesperson for David Lloyd confirmed that staff had helped to administer first aid following the incident, and that the firm was supporting police with their inquiries.

