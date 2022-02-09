David Lloyd Monifieth gym ‘fight’: Man, 21, charged with serious assault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged with serious assault and a second man reported to prosecutors after an alleged fight at a Monifieth gym.

One man was taken to hospital following the disturbance at the David Lloyd gym at Ethiebeaton Park on January 2.

The nature of the man’s injuries were not made clear at the time.

However, police have now confirmed that one of the people allegedly involved is facing a serious assault charge.

Two men reported over ‘fight’ at gym

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 21-year-old man has been charged and reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with a serious assault, which happened following a disturbance within a premises at Ethiebeaton Park in Monifieth at around 2.45pm on Sunday January 2.

“A 55-year-old man has also been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with assault.”

A spokesperson for David Lloyd confirmed that staff had helped to administer first aid following the incident, and that the firm was supporting police with their inquiries.