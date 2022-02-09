Man, 35, charged after police uncover drugs during Brechin raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 35, charged after police uncover drugs during Brechin raid

By Alasdair Clark
February 9 2022, 9.02pm Updated: February 10 2022, 9.16am
Brechin drugs raid
A man has been charged

A man has been reported to prosecutors after police uncovered drugs during a raid at a property in Brechin on Tuesday.

Officers carried out the search at an address on Caledonian Road in the Angus town earlier this week.

Following the search Police Scotland confirmed that a 35-year-old man has now been charged in connection with a quantity of drugs said to be worth around £325.

The man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Peter Mustard of the Brechin Community Policing Team said: “We are committed to acting on concerns from the local community about drugs.

“People do not tolerate them and we will act on any information we receive.

“Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

