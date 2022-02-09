Man, 35, charged after police uncover drugs during Brechin raid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been reported to prosecutors after police uncovered drugs during a raid at a property in Brechin on Tuesday.

Officers carried out the search at an address on Caledonian Road in the Angus town earlier this week.

Following the search Police Scotland confirmed that a 35-year-old man has now been charged in connection with a quantity of drugs said to be worth around £325.

The man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Peter Mustard of the Brechin Community Policing Team said: “We are committed to acting on concerns from the local community about drugs.

“People do not tolerate them and we will act on any information we receive.

“Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”