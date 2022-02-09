Man, 35, charged after police uncover drugs during Brechin raid By Alasdair Clark February 9 2022, 9.02pm Updated: February 10 2022, 9.16am A man has been charged [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been reported to prosecutors after police uncovered drugs during a raid at a property in Brechin on Tuesday. Officers carried out the search at an address on Caledonian Road in the Angus town earlier this week. Following the search Police Scotland confirmed that a 35-year-old man has now been charged in connection with a quantity of drugs said to be worth around £325. The man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal. Sergeant Peter Mustard of the Brechin Community Policing Team said: “We are committed to acting on concerns from the local community about drugs. “People do not tolerate them and we will act on any information we receive. “Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.” David Lloyd Monifieth gym ‘fight’: Man, 21, charged with serious assault Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Grandfather killed in ‘particularly violent’ attack in his home David Lloyd Monifieth gym ‘fight’: Man, 21, charged with serious assault Machete thug jailed after police manhunt in Glenrothes Family’s grief as man dies after quadbike crash on unclassified road