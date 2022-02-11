Cat lost for 13 years in Dundee makes remarkable return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cat lost for 13 years in Dundee makes remarkable return

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 11 2022, 7.28am Updated: February 11 2022, 10.27am
Smudge has reappeared after disappearing from his Dundee home 13 years ago
Dundee cat Smudge, who has been off on a very long adventure since he vanished from home 13 years ago, has made a remarkable return.

Smudge disappeared from his home in Stobswell in 2009 when he was only three years old.

When he never returned home, his owner at the time presumed that, sadly, he was dead.

However, it seems Smudge was only using up one of his nine lives because he has now turned up in Tealing.

Recovering

Aged 16, Smudge was said to be skin and bone when he was found. However, he is now recovering and is looking for a loving home to see out his remaining days — and lives.

A spokesman for Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus said: “Smudge is now 16. He disappeared from Stobswell never to be seen again.

“However, he turned up about two weeks ago in Tealing all skin and bone.”

Missing Pets Dundee and Angus are helping to find a new home for Smudge

The spokesman said that a couple took him in and fed him and got him vet treatment.

She added: “We have managed to have him scanned. Although chip details were not up to date, we went to his to old address, and with the help of the new home owner we have managed to get current details for his original owner, who presumed he was dead.

New home wanted for Smudge

“Given the length of time Smudge has been gone, his old owner is not in a position to have him back but has given her permission to cats protection to re-home him.

“This means he doesn’t have to wait the 30 days, due to being a chipped stray, before going up for adoption.”

She added: “Smudge is a lovely old boy; couthie and quiet natured and partial to a wee bit of fresh haddock and will definitely suit being an only cat in a quiet house to see out the rest of his days.

“He doesn’t ask for much and hopefully this will be soon for him.”

The spokeswoman said that the story of Smudge highlighted the importance of getting your pet microchipped 

She said: “If a stray is found have it taken to the  local vets or contact us, to have it checked asap for a chip.

“It is important that owners keep the microchip details up to date. It’s really is as important as changing address at post office.”

Smudge will be looked after by Cats Protection in Arbroath until a suitable new home can be found for him

‘It’s a miracle’: Fife family’s tears of joy as pet dog returns home after five days on the run

