Cat lost for 13 years in Dundee makes remarkable return

Dundee cat Smudge, who has been off on a very long adventure since he vanished from home 13 years ago, has made a remarkable return.

Smudge disappeared from his home in Stobswell in 2009 when he was only three years old.

When he never returned home, his owner at the time presumed that, sadly, he was dead.

However, it seems Smudge was only using up one of his nine lives because he has now turned up in Tealing.

Recovering

Aged 16, Smudge was said to be skin and bone when he was found. However, he is now recovering and is looking for a loving home to see out his remaining days — and lives.

A spokesman for Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus said: “Smudge is now 16. He disappeared from Stobswell never to be seen again.

“However, he turned up about two weeks ago in Tealing all skin and bone.”

The spokesman said that a couple took him in and fed him and got him vet treatment.

She added: “We have managed to have him scanned. Although chip details were not up to date, we went to his to old address, and with the help of the new home owner we have managed to get current details for his original owner, who presumed he was dead.

New home wanted for Smudge

“Given the length of time Smudge has been gone, his old owner is not in a position to have him back but has given her permission to cats protection to re-home him.

“This means he doesn’t have to wait the 30 days, due to being a chipped stray, before going up for adoption.”

She added: “Smudge is a lovely old boy; couthie and quiet natured and partial to a wee bit of fresh haddock and will definitely suit being an only cat in a quiet house to see out the rest of his days.

“He doesn’t ask for much and hopefully this will be soon for him.”

The spokeswoman said that the story of Smudge highlighted the importance of getting your pet microchipped

She said: “If a stray is found have it taken to the local vets or contact us, to have it checked asap for a chip.

“It is important that owners keep the microchip details up to date. It’s really is as important as changing address at post office.”

Smudge will be looked after by Cats Protection in Arbroath until a suitable new home can be found for him