Kirriemuir Macmillan committee calls it a day after 50 years and £250,000 of fundraising

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kirriemuir fundraisers have hailed the folk of the town after bringing the curtain down on 50 years and £250,000 of cancer charity support.

Half a century on from its Valentine’s Day formation, Kirriemuir Macmillan Cancer Support committee has taken the sad decision to disband.

The national charity hailed the group as a “fundraising force to be reckoned with”.

Remarkably, two ladies who attended that original meeting were also at the final AGM on a night of mixed emotions.

Maimie Jamieson and Gloria Mitchell have remained stalwarts of the Angus group.

And despite sadness over the decision, they say Kirrie can be proud of what it has done for the charity.

Mamie, who is 85, has been secretary for the past 40 years.

“It is sad, but times have changed,” she said.

“Even before Covid we could see that.

“But what we must do is thank the people of Kirriemuir and the area for all of the wonderful support they have given us over all this time.

“I would say we have raised around £250,000 in our time and that is something to be proud of.

“Everyone involved with the committee has been happy to do their bit.”

The early days

Provost Andrew Fairlie of the then Kirriemuir Town Council called the 1972 meeting to discuss the setting up of a local committee.

“Invitations were sent out to all the local organisations and 12 ladies attended, with 14 apologies,” said Maimie.

“I was there for Kirrie WRI and the first committee was set up, led by Provost Fairlie.

“In the 50 years there have only been four chairpersons – Provost Fairlie, Muriel Nicol, Margaret Robertson and Margaret Waddell.

“There have been two secretaries – Janet Millar for ten years and myself for the last 40 years.

“And we have had three treasurers – Ken Stewart, Joy Jolly and Liz Hamilton.”

Marvellous coffee mornings

There have been 48 Kirrie Macmillan coffee mornings.

They were the fundraising highlight of the year and often generated around £5,000.

“They were the largest and best-attended coffee mornings in the town,” said Maimie.

“We held them in the Town Hall, usually on the second Saturday in October.

“It used to be buzzing, the tables filled the main hall and the lesser hall.

“The coffee morning always raised a marvellous sum.

“But we also had street collections and received legacies for Macmillan.

“And there were so many groups and individuals who did many different things for Macmillan over all the years.

“They knew we were there as the local committee and passed on what they had raised through us for it to go straight to the charity.”

Committee members have fond memories of a 25th anniversary concert featuring Perth Strathspey and Reel Society and a 40th anniversary event with Strathmore Strings.

“On our 45th anniversary the Wee Red Town went green for a week in support of Macmillan,” said Maimie.

“Of course, we were all set up for coming to our 50th, but we realised it was time to end.

“We are proud of what we have raised and can only emphasise our thanks to the community.”

Macmillan praise

Isla Dewar of Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “After some 50 years of fundraising, we cannot thank the Kirriemuir committee enough for their commitment and support to Macmillan.

“Since 1972, the group have been turning the Wee Red Toon green to coincide with their annual coffee morning – their biggest event of the year.

“It was only a pandemic that could put a stop to it going ahead.

“From street collections, stalls at the local farmer’s market, selling Christmas cards and bingo nights, the Kirriemuir Macmillan Committee were a force to be reckoned with in fundraising.

“We fully understand their decision to hang up their collection tins and want to thank them and celebrate their decades of loyal service in representing Macmillan, in their local community.

“Raising £250,000 is an incredible achievement to be proud of.

“It has and will help us do whatever it takes to help people living with cancer.”