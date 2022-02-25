Montrose childcare worker struck off for sending half-naked photograph to vulnerable girl

A Montrose childcare worker has been struck off for sending a photograph of himself half-naked and unsolicited messages to a girl he previously looked after.

Paul Robertson contacted the teenager numerous times on Facebook Messenger in April and May 2019.

In a message on Snapchat the worker sent a photograph of himself with no top on, alongside a caption saying “ok shower buddy send me a snap xx”.

The photo had a screen effect with a red filter over his face and naked upper body

as well as black “devil” horns.

Worker joked about being caught

The youngster, who was over 16 at the time, did not respond to many of the messages and had earlier asked whether Mr Robertson could get sacked for contacting her but he replied: “Na I don’t think so. Ur not at (redacted) anymore.

“And it depends if u say to ur workers (redacted) im annoying u lol x”.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) ruling said Mr Robertson “exploited her vulnerability”.

The SSSC has also not named the residential facility he worked at.

The ruling, which refers to the girl as “AA”, said: “AA was a former user of services and had previously been cared for

in a service that you worked for.

“You knew AA through your role as a residential childcare worker.

“While you were not providing formal care to AA at this time, your relationship with her was founded on you being her carer and as such, your messages to her breached a professional boundary.

“By sending unsolicited messages to AA you have demonstrated a failure to recognise and respect AA’s vulnerability.”

Watchdog highlights lack of ‘insight’

In other messages sent, Mr Robertson said: “Oy trouble. What happened to my message later? That was days ago missy Lol u behaving x”.

He also sent “hey trouble what u up to x” and another asking “u on snapchat? x”.

The regulator raised concern that Mr Robertson had tried to minimise the incidents and said this showed he failed to “demonstrate sufficient insight” into the behaviour.

There is a pattern of behaviour exhibited and there is a risk the behaviour will be repeated. Scottish Social Services Council

The watchdog’s ruling added: “The messages were likely to be seen as intimidating and forward and not of a nature which would be expected from someone who had previously had a formal care relationship with AA.

“This behaviour was an abuse of your position, a misuse of the power of that position and exploited the vulnerability of AA.

“There is a pattern of behaviour exhibited and there is a risk the behaviour will be repeated.”

The ruling means Mr Robertson can no longer work as a carer in Scotland.