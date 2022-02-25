Montrose childcare worker struck off for sending half-naked photograph to vulnerable girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose childcare worker struck off for sending half-naked photograph to vulnerable girl

By Jake Keith
February 25 2022, 2.27pm Updated: February 25 2022, 2.52pm
The care worker sent unsolicited messages to the girl.
A Montrose childcare worker has been struck off for sending a photograph of himself half-naked and unsolicited messages to a girl he previously looked after.

Paul Robertson contacted the teenager numerous times on Facebook Messenger in April and May 2019.

In a message on Snapchat the worker sent a photograph of himself with no top on, alongside a caption saying “ok shower buddy send me a snap xx”.

The photo had a screen effect with a red filter over his face and naked upper body
as well as black “devil” horns.

Worker joked about being caught

The youngster, who was over 16 at the time, did not respond to many of the messages and had earlier asked whether Mr Robertson could get sacked for contacting her but he replied: “Na I don’t think so. Ur not at (redacted) anymore.

“And it depends if u say to ur workers (redacted) im annoying u lol x”.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) ruling said Mr Robertson “exploited her vulnerability”.

The SSSC has also not named the residential facility he worked at.

Jemma Garden SSSC care
The Scottish Social Services Council is based at Compass House in Dundee.

The ruling, which refers to the girl as “AA”, said: “AA was a former user of services and had previously been cared for
in a service that you worked for.

“You knew AA through your role as a residential childcare worker.

“While you were not providing formal care to AA at this time, your relationship with her was founded on you being her carer and as such, your messages to her breached a professional boundary.

“By sending unsolicited messages to AA you have demonstrated a failure to recognise and respect AA’s vulnerability.”

Watchdog highlights lack of ‘insight’

In other messages sent, Mr Robertson said: “Oy trouble. What happened to my message later? That was days ago missy Lol u behaving x”.

He also sent “hey trouble what u up to x” and another asking “u on snapchat? x”.

The regulator raised concern that Mr Robertson had tried to minimise the incidents and said this showed he failed to “demonstrate sufficient insight” into the behaviour.

There is a pattern of behaviour exhibited and there is a risk the behaviour will be repeated.

Scottish Social Services Council

The watchdog’s ruling added: “The messages were likely to be seen as intimidating and forward and not of a nature which would be expected from someone who had previously had a formal care relationship with AA.

“This behaviour was an abuse of your position, a misuse of the power of that position and exploited the vulnerability of AA.

“There is a pattern of behaviour exhibited and there is a risk the behaviour will be repeated.”

The ruling means Mr Robertson can no longer work as a carer in Scotland.

