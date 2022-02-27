CCTV images show thief entering Angus salon before shop is ransacked

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Monifieth salon owner has appealed for information to try and hunt down a thief who ransacked her business.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday February 27 with the suspect caught on CCTV.

The incident at the salon, which is located on the High Street, occurred around 3am.

The suspects took electrical straighteners, clippers, money from a charity box and vandalised doors.

Salon owner, Sam Anderson, 37 released CCTV images on Facebook to try and get to the bottom of what happened, and find the suspect.

She said: “They took electricals like straighteners, as well as clippers and money from a charity box alongside shampoo and conditioner.

“He kicked the door in as well and totally ransacked the shop. It’s a nightmare.

“Police and crime scene investigators were out on Sunday morning getting things together. I am just shocked.

“It’s made me feel violated and angry. How could someone do that? It has been very stressful and costly.

“I just want to find out who did this so I can get my things back. I am worried.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland has said: “Around 8.25am on Sunday February 27 2022, police received a report that a hair salon in High Street, Monifieth had been broken into. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland.