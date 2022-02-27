CCTV images show thief entering Angus salon before shop is ransacked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

CCTV images show thief entering Angus salon before shop is ransacked

By Hannah Ballantyne
February 27 2022, 7.21pm Updated: February 27 2022, 7.40pm
Monifieth salon edit.
Perfect Hair Day by Sam Anderson in Monifieth.

A Monifieth salon owner has appealed for information to try and hunt down a thief who ransacked her business.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday February 27 with the suspect caught on CCTV.

The incident at the salon, which is located on the High Street, occurred around 3am.

Salon theft Monifieth
CCTV has captured the suspect stealing from the salon.

The suspects took electrical straighteners, clippers, money from a charity box and vandalised doors.

Salon owner, Sam Anderson, 37 released CCTV images on Facebook to try and get to the bottom of what happened, and find the suspect.

She said: “They took electricals like straighteners, as well as clippers and money from a charity box alongside shampoo and conditioner.

“He kicked the door in as well and totally ransacked the shop. It’s a nightmare.

“Police and crime scene investigators were out on Sunday morning getting things together. I am just shocked.

“It’s made me feel violated and angry. How could someone do that? It has been very stressful and costly.

Salon break in
The suspect is shown leaving the salon.

“I just want to find out who did this so I can get my things back. I am worried.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland has said: “Around 8.25am on Sunday February 27 2022, police received a report that a hair salon in High Street, Monifieth had been broken into. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Those with information are asked to contact  Police Scotland.

Car, wedding ring and designer watches stolen from Dunfermline home

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier