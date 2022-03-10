Fears a child will be killed at dangerous Angus school crossing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There are fears a child will be killed going to and from school at a dangerous crossing in Angus.

Parents at Friockheim Primary School have been campaigning for three years for a safer route for their children.

They say drivers travel at double the 20mph speed limit on Farnell Road, while youngsters are trying to get to school from the car park across the road.

Campaigners have asked Angus Council for various solutions, including a pedestrian crossing, lights, fencing or at least a proper footpath to replace the grass verge running parallel to the road.

A council spokesman says the problem is being reviewed.

Alice Paddison, who has two children at the school, said: “There should be a safe pedestrian access from the school to the park.

“The speed driven through this area is dangerous to those who need to cross to Friockheim Primary School.”

Alice said although there is a 20mph speed limit, she regularly sees drivers travelling at 40mph.

“Engagement with the council began in 2019 but it was delayed several times,” she added.

“This is an issue we are passionate about and believe it’s only time until a child is killed.”

‘Fobbed off’

Michael Oakes, chairman of the parent council, says previous efforts to make the road safer have been unsuccessful.

“This has been going on for a number of years,” he said.

“The council fobs us off all the time.

“At first we thought we were getting somewhere but nothing has happened.

“We fear a child is going to be injured or killed before anything is done.”

He added: “There are flashing lights but they stopped working two years ago.

“Nobody pays any attention to the 20mph sign and we have no crossing patroller.

“I hope it doesn’t take a tragedy before the council finally acts.”

‘Nightmare’ crossing

The school is also home to a nursery and playgroup, meaning a number of children in a mix of age groups cross the busy road.

Childminder and mum Amy Falconer said she often has to ferry six youngsters across safely.

“It can be a nightmare,” she said.

“Traffic often goes really fast past the school.

“It’s high time measures were put in place to keep our children safe.”

An Angus Council spokesman said: “We share the safety concerns with regards to the crossing of Farnell Road.

“He added: “Surveys to assess the need for a school crossing patroller or a light-controlled crossing on Farnell Road were carried out some time ago.

“At that time the volumes of traffic and pedestrian crossing movements did not meet the required criteria.

“New surveys have now been requested.

“Our focus is on encouraging active travel for pupils to and from school.

“A travel plan group was set up with the school to discuss the option of creating a walking bus for pupils but efforts regards have been held up as a result of Covid and the pandemic response.”