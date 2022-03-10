Fears a child will be killed at dangerous Angus school crossing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fears a child will be killed at dangerous Angus school crossing

By Lindsey Hamilton
March 10 2022, 6.00am
Parents fear a child will be killed at the crossing. Michael Oakes, chairman of the parent council, and mum Alice Paddison.
Parents fear a child will be killed at the crossing. Michael Oakes, chairman of the parent council, and mum Alice Paddison.

There are fears a child will be killed going to and from school at a dangerous crossing in Angus.

Parents at Friockheim Primary School have been campaigning for three years for a safer route for their children.

They say drivers travel at double the 20mph speed limit on Farnell Road, while youngsters are trying to get to school from the car park across the road.

Campaigners have asked Angus Council for various solutions, including a pedestrian crossing, lights, fencing or at least a proper footpath to replace the grass verge running parallel to the road.

A council spokesman says the problem is being reviewed.

Michael Oakes, chairman of the parent council, and mum Alice Paddison, say they have been fighting for three years for a safer crossing at the school.

Alice Paddison, who has two children at the school, said: “There should be a safe pedestrian access  from the school to the park.

“The speed driven through this area is dangerous to those who need to cross to Friockheim Primary School.”

Alice said although there is a 20mph speed limit, she regularly sees drivers travelling at 40mph.

“Engagement with the council began in 2019 but it was delayed several times,” she added.

“This is an issue we are passionate about and believe it’s only time until a child is killed.”

‘Fobbed off’

Michael Oakes, chairman of the parent council, says previous efforts to make the road safer have been unsuccessful.

“This has been going on for a number of years,” he said.

“The council fobs us off all the time.

“At first we thought we were getting somewhere but nothing has happened.

“We fear a child is going to be injured or killed before anything is done.”

Michael Oakes.

He added: “There are flashing lights but they stopped working two years ago.

“Nobody pays any attention to the 20mph sign and we have no crossing patroller.

“I hope it doesn’t take a tragedy before the council finally acts.”

‘Nightmare’ crossing

The school is also home to a nursery and playgroup, meaning a number of children in a mix of age groups cross the busy road.

Childminder and mum Amy Falconer said she often has to ferry six youngsters across safely.

“It can be a nightmare,” she said.

“Traffic often goes really fast past the school.

“It’s high time measures were put in place to keep our children safe.”

Childminder and parent Amy Falconer says crossing at the school can be a nightmare.

An Angus Council spokesman said: “We share the safety concerns with regards to the crossing of Farnell Road.

“He added: “Surveys to assess the need for a school crossing patroller or a light-controlled crossing on Farnell Road were carried out some time ago.

“At that time the volumes of traffic and pedestrian crossing movements did not meet the required criteria.

“New surveys have now been requested.

“Our focus is on encouraging active travel for pupils to and from school.

“A travel plan group was set up with the school to discuss the option of creating a walking bus for pupils but efforts regards have been held up as a result of Covid and the pandemic response.”

