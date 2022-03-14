Angus 9-year-old raises funds for Lippen Care after it cared for her step-dad in his final weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus & The Mearns

Angus 9-year-old raises funds for Lippen Care after it cared for her step-dad in his final weeks

By Anita Diouri
March 14 2022, 7.20am Updated: March 14 2022, 10.33am
Libby Massie with some of the donated prizes. Picture Paul Reid.
Libby Massie with some of the donated prizes. Picture Paul Reid.

An Angus 9-year-old is raising funds to give back to the Lippen Care Strathmore hospice that supported her step-dad at the end of his life.

Libby Massie hosted an event on Saturday evening in aid of the hospice based at Whitehills Hopsital in Forfar.

Held at the 3 Bellies Brae Bar in Kirriemuir, the fundraiser included a quiz, tombola, raffle, and guess the teddy bears name game.

Three years ago, Libby’s step-dad Davie Stronner died of cancer at the age of just 52.

His death hit her hard as they were extremely close.

And after he died, she and her mother, Victoria and 10-year-old brother Charlie, moved from Kirriemuir to Johnshaven.

Now, Libby wants to give back to the hospice and nurses that helped Davie so much.

Giving back to Lippen Care

Libby’s family is hugely proud of her fundraising efforts and says she loves making others happy.

Victoria said: “My partner passed away and he had cancer in the jaw.

“He didn’t go into a hospice as he wanted to stay at home. But he had gone into the Clova ward for appointments.

Libby Massie. Picture Paul Reid.

“When we went to the Clova ward, Libby came with us a couple of times and the nurses were great with her.

“She just wanted to do something for the hospice to give back to them.

“She and Davie were like two peas in a pod.

“She absolutely loved him and she is still devastated that he is gone.

“She loves bringing people together. She just wants to make people happy.”

‘She has a heart of gold’

And this is not the first time Libby brought joy to others.

In December 2018 aged six, she delivered Christmas cheer to local police officers.

Using her own pocket money, she put together a hamper to thank them for their hard work.

Libby handing over the hamper to PC Ewan Cunningham.
Libby handing over the hamper to PC Ewan Cunningham.

PC Ewan Cunningham visited her at home to collect it.

Libby’s aunt Debbie Massie said: “She and Davie were really close and she was absolutely heartbroken when he passed away.

“Libby has also been in the paper before for saving up her pocket money and buying a Christmas hamper for the local police station.

“She has a heart of gold.”

