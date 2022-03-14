Angus 9-year-old raises funds for Lippen Care after it cared for her step-dad in his final weeks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Angus 9-year-old is raising funds to give back to the Lippen Care Strathmore hospice that supported her step-dad at the end of his life.

Libby Massie hosted an event on Saturday evening in aid of the hospice based at Whitehills Hopsital in Forfar.

Held at the 3 Bellies Brae Bar in Kirriemuir, the fundraiser included a quiz, tombola, raffle, and guess the teddy bears name game.

Three years ago, Libby’s step-dad Davie Stronner died of cancer at the age of just 52.

His death hit her hard as they were extremely close.

And after he died, she and her mother, Victoria and 10-year-old brother Charlie, moved from Kirriemuir to Johnshaven.

Now, Libby wants to give back to the hospice and nurses that helped Davie so much.

Giving back to Lippen Care

Libby’s family is hugely proud of her fundraising efforts and says she loves making others happy.

Victoria said: “My partner passed away and he had cancer in the jaw.

“He didn’t go into a hospice as he wanted to stay at home. But he had gone into the Clova ward for appointments.

“When we went to the Clova ward, Libby came with us a couple of times and the nurses were great with her.

“She just wanted to do something for the hospice to give back to them.

“She and Davie were like two peas in a pod.

“She absolutely loved him and she is still devastated that he is gone.

“She loves bringing people together. She just wants to make people happy.”

‘She has a heart of gold’

And this is not the first time Libby brought joy to others.

In December 2018 aged six, she delivered Christmas cheer to local police officers.

Using her own pocket money, she put together a hamper to thank them for their hard work.

PC Ewan Cunningham visited her at home to collect it.

Libby’s aunt Debbie Massie said: “She and Davie were really close and she was absolutely heartbroken when he passed away.

“Libby has also been in the paper before for saving up her pocket money and buying a Christmas hamper for the local police station.

“She has a heart of gold.”