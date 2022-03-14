Nicky Clark keen to banish memories of Hampden heartache as Dundee United face Celtic in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Nicky Clark keen to banish memories of Hampden heartache as Dundee United face Celtic in Scottish Cup

By Ewan Smith
March 14 2022, 7.45am
Nicky Clark would like to banish his memories of the 2016 Scottish Cup Final
Nicky Clark would like to banish his memories of the 2016 Scottish Cup Final

Nicky Clark knows what it feels like to reach a Scottish Cup Final at Hampden – but marks it down as a game to FORGET.

The Dundee United striker starred for Rangers at Hampden in 2016 as they lost 3-2 to Hibernian after an injury-time winner by David Gray.

It’s a game that will be remembered for so much more than being Hibs first Scottish Cup triumph in 114 years.

Fighting broke out on the pitch as thousands of fans ran onto the Hampden turf, with some attacking players.

Nicky Clark hopes to make an impact against Celtic on Monday night

Clark and his then Gers team-mates were handed their runners-up medals in the dressing room.

He’s never once looked at the medal as it provokes unhappy memories.

But Clark hopes to create a Hampden memory to be proud of this year as United face Celtic in Monday’s quarter-final, bidding to earn a return to the national stadium.

“I played in the final for Rangers in 2016 but that’s not a day to look back fondly on,” said Clark.

“When you lose a final it’s horrible and I’ve not even looked at the medal, it’s at my mums and dad’s house.

“She likes having them there, it’s sitting there with my dad’s medals.

“Playing in a final at Hampden is obviously a fantastic occasion.

“But you have to win it to look back and have good memories.

“It was a bad day, a crazy day to be honest.

Hampden heartache

Nicky Clark fled the Hampden turf as Hibernian fans invaded the pitch to celebrate their 2016 Scottish Cup success

“The way it finished was mental with the late goal and with the fans coming onto the pitch.

“I was at the far side of the tunnel, when the whistle goes you’re obviously devastated.

“First it was one or two fans running past and you just think ‘idiots’.

“After that, it was thousands and you think ‘oh oh, trouble’ and get off as fast as you can.

“I made a beeline for the tunnel.

“The only good thing is it saved us that walk up the steps to pick up the losers’ medals. That was something at least.

“It’s pretty much the only game in my career I haven’t watched back. I have no interest in seeing it again.

“With what happened at the end, we were off the pitch really quickly. Someone then came into the dressing-room to hand out the medals.

“I can’t even remember who did that, someone came in with a pile of them and gave them out before we left.”

Nicky Clark: Hampden visit left me feeling empty last year

Nicky Clark played at an empty Hampden last year

United reached Hampden last year but were beaten 2-0 by Hibs in front of an empty stadium.

And Clark would love nothing more than stunning Celtic to clinch a return trip to Glasgow to star in front of United fans.

“That was another weird one,” added Clark. “Playing at Hampden with no fans there.

“It didn’t feel right and it was another frustrating day for us.

“It will be different on Monday when we have a big support behind us at Tannadice. We will have fans behind both goals.

Nicky Clark is hoping the fans pack out Tannadice for the visit of Celtic

“Normally, Celtic and Rangers get the Shed but this time the club have kept it.

“Celtic have improved massively this season as it’s gone on.

“When we played them at Parkhead we did well and got a point but they blew us away when they came to Tannadice.

“We were a bit off it and couldn’t get near them. Credit to them, they were brilliant.”

JIM SPENCE: Dundee United can dare to dream of Scottish Cup glory but Dundee have more than a century-plus curse to worry about

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]