No takers to run new £200k Arbroath crazy golf – but it’s still teed up for opening on April 1

Angus Council has failed to tee up a taker to operate Arbroath’s new £200,000 crazy golf.

But the West Links attraction is on course to welcome visitors for the start of the new tourist season next month.

Council chiefs say their own staff will man the nine-holer and other paid-for family fun facilities from April 1.

However, there will be no tourist road train in 2022.

The popular machine has reached the end of the line after 30 years.

Lack of interest

It’s the second time a search for a private operator to take on the seafront park’s attractions has foundered.

As well as the new crazy golf course, West Links offers foot golf and mini cars.

And there’s a skatepark, large children’s play area, paddling pool and privately-run refreshment kiosk.

But despite the lack of interest from potential operators, a leading local councillor is excited for the new season.

“I truly believe West Links is set be one of the most accessible visitor and tourist destinations that there is on offer,” said Arbroath councillor Lois Speed.

Controversy

When councillors decided to spend six figures of Arbroath town centre regeneration cash on the crazy golf course one critic branded it a 1960s throwback.

It was completed last year but has stayed locked until the start of the new season.

Last March, the council mounted a quest for an operator willing to lease the attractions for five years.

It came a year after a previous invitation to tender failed to draw a single expression of interest.

And that followed the shutdown of the world famous Kerr’s Miniature’s Railway – Scotland’s oldest before the last train ran in 2020.

Three generations of the same family ran it before ambitious expansion plans collapsed.

High hopes of bumper season

Despite the situation, there’s optimism visitors will flock to West Links to use the free and paid-for attractions.

Pay-to-play prices were set in the council budget earlier this month.

Crazy golf will be £3.50 for adults and £2.50 for under-12s, with foot golf £4.50 and £3. And three laps around the mini-car course will be £3.

Arbroath East and Lunan Independent Lois Speed said: “I’m absolutely delighted with the improvements that have been made at West Links.

“The spring season promises an exciting time with something for everyone alongside the employment of new staff which is something to celebrate.

“Further projects are due to be delivered later in the year such as the Changing Places toilet and additional leisure experiences.

“I truly believe that the West Links is set be one of the most accessible visitor and tourist destinations there is on offer.”

Fellow town councillor Brenda Durno had questioned the £200k crazy golf spend with no guarantee of someone willing to take the attractions on.

“I had hoped the situation around an operator would be resolved by now,” said the SNP member.

“But at least they will be open on April 1.

“I’m also hoping a Mediterranean-style tap for washing sand from your feet will be installed near the beach soon.

“And I’d like to see the Changing Places adaptations done, without affecting the facilities that are there just now.”