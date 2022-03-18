No takers to run new £200k Arbroath crazy golf – but it’s still teed up for opening on April 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
No takers to run new £200k Arbroath crazy golf – but it’s still teed up for opening on April 1

By Graham Brown
March 18 2022, 6.20am Updated: March 18 2022, 12.33pm
West Links seasonal attractions re-open on April 1 - but there is no road train. Pic: Gareth Jennings/Clarke Cooper/DCT Media.
Angus Council has failed to tee up a taker to operate Arbroath’s new £200,000 crazy golf.

But the West Links attraction is on course to welcome visitors for the start of the new tourist season next month.

Council chiefs say their own staff will man the nine-holer and other paid-for family fun facilities from April 1.

However, there will be no tourist road train in 2022.

The popular machine has reached the end of the line after 30 years.

Arbroath road train
Arbroath’s road train took families on a loop from the West Links to the harbour.

Lack of interest

It’s the second time a search for a private operator to take on the seafront park’s attractions has foundered.

As well as the new crazy golf course, West Links offers foot golf and mini cars.

And there’s a skatepark, large children’s play area, paddling pool and privately-run refreshment kiosk.

West Links
West Links is a popular spot. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

But despite the lack of interest from potential operators, a leading local councillor is excited for the new season.

“I truly believe West Links is set be one of the most accessible visitor and tourist destinations that there is on offer,” said Arbroath councillor Lois Speed.

Controversy

When councillors decided to spend six figures of Arbroath town centre regeneration cash on the crazy golf course one critic branded it a 1960s throwback.

It was completed last year but has stayed locked until the start of the new season.

Arbroath West Links golf course
The shiny new crazy golf course is ready to play. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Last March, the council mounted a quest for an operator willing to lease the attractions for five years.

It came a year after a previous invitation to tender failed to draw a single expression of interest.

And that followed the shutdown of the world famous Kerr’s Miniature’s Railway – Scotland’s oldest before the last train ran in 2020.

Three generations of the same family ran it before ambitious expansion plans collapsed.

High hopes of bumper season

Despite the situation, there’s optimism visitors will flock to West Links to use the free and paid-for attractions.

Pay-to-play prices were set in the council budget earlier this month.

Crazy golf will be £3.50 for adults and £2.50 for under-12s, with foot golf £4.50 and £3. And three laps around the mini-car course will be £3.

Arbroath East and Lunan Independent Lois Speed said: “I’m absolutely delighted with the improvements that have been made at West Links.

“The spring season promises an exciting time with something for everyone alongside the employment of new staff which is something to celebrate.

West Links Arbroath
There are high hopes the sun will shine to pull in West Links visitors. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Further projects are due to be delivered later in the year such as the Changing Places toilet and additional leisure experiences.

“I truly believe that the West Links is set be one of the most accessible visitor and tourist destinations there is on offer.”

Fellow town councillor Brenda Durno had questioned the £200k crazy golf spend with no guarantee of someone willing to take the attractions on.

“I had hoped the situation around an operator would be resolved by now,” said the SNP member.

“But at least they will be open on April 1.

“I’m also hoping a Mediterranean-style tap for washing sand from your feet will be installed near the beach soon.

“And I’d like to see the Changing Places adaptations done, without affecting the facilities that are there just now.”

