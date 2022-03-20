Man, 28, traced ‘safe and well’ after major search operation of Angus loch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Man, 28, traced ‘safe and well’ after major search operation of Angus loch

By James Simpson
March 20 2022, 9.40am Updated: March 20 2022, 12.54pm
Loch Lee, Angus.

A man has been traced “safe and well” following a major search operation of an Angus loch.

Usman Qamar had been hiking in Loch Lee when he became separated from his group on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was last seen around the Falls of Unich and Damff area at around midday before a search operation was launched.

Scottish Mountain Rescue and air support were supporting Police Scotland as concern grew for the missing student from Aberdeen.

Police Scotland confirmed Usman was found this morning (Sunday) as they thanked the public for their assistance.

Police Scotland

A spokesman for the force added: “We can confirm that Usman Qamar, 28, from Aberdeen who had been reported missing in the Glen Esk area has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal for information.”

