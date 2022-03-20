Man, 28, traced ‘safe and well’ after major search operation of Angus loch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been traced “safe and well” following a major search operation of an Angus loch.

Usman Qamar had been hiking in Loch Lee when he became separated from his group on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was last seen around the Falls of Unich and Damff area at around midday before a search operation was launched.

Scottish Mountain Rescue and air support were supporting Police Scotland as concern grew for the missing student from Aberdeen.

Police Scotland confirmed Usman was found this morning (Sunday) as they thanked the public for their assistance.

Police Scotland

A spokesman for the force added: “We can confirm that Usman Qamar, 28, from Aberdeen who had been reported missing in the Glen Esk area has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal for information.”