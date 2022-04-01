Strathmartine Hospital: 212-house masterplan to clear final hurdle for long-awaited project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Strathmartine Hospital: 212-house masterplan to clear final hurdle for long-awaited project

By Graham Brown
April 1 2022, 5.46am Updated: April 1 2022, 7.50am
Angus councillors will consider the Strathmartine Hospital masterplan on Tuesday.
The masterplan for the long-awaited development of Strathmartine Hospital has been released.

And Angus planners say councillors should give the green light to a proposed layout for more than 200 new homes on the site.

It is nearly two decades since the historic facility was closed by the NHS.

And more than six years since Scottish Ministers upheld an Angus Council decision to give the go-ahead in principle for a major redevelopment of the controversial site.

Since then Strathmartine has been a repeated target for vandals and fire-raisers.

Strathmartine Hospital on fire
The old hospital buildings have been repeatedly torched.

Angus development standards committee will consider the masterplan application on Tuesday.

It has been lodged by Miller Homes and Chamberlain Developments.

They are seeking approval for 212 new houses in the hospital grounds.

But the application does not involve the listed buildings on the site.

In 2021, planning permission and listed building consent was granted for the conversion, restoration and extension of the hospital administration block and cottage into 12 houses.

Strathmartine Hospital aerial view
The eyesore site has been plagued by vandalism and fire-raising.

However, that will not go ahead straight away.

The listed building work can’t start until the development of the wider site.

Any buildings on the site which need to be cleared will be demolished in the first year.

Conversion work and the building of 28 affordable homes will take place in the first two phases over 24 months.

How the new housing will be laid out.
The remaining 184 mainstream homes are to be built in four phases.

Those will be on a clockwise basis starting with the new builds around the listed buildings.

There will be a mix of homes, many of them 1½ or two-storey three- to five-bedroom properties.

The housing is scheduled to be complete within six years.

What is the local response?

There have been 21 objections to this latest application.

Many of those centre around the impact the development will have on Ashton Terrace.

The main entrances to the former hospital will still be used.

But an access is to be taken off Ashton Terrace to serve 28 affordable homes.

Planners say the adopted road is capable of taking the extra traffic.

There are also concerns around the loss of open space and parking in that area.

‘Significant enhancement’

Councillors will be reminded the principle of the development has already been established.

The committee report says: “This application seeks approval for all whole site matters that require to be addressed to allow the development to progress, and also seeks approval for the specific details of the design and layout of new housing across the site which is required to cross fund the significant development costs.

“The overall masterplan provides an acceptable design solution for the site.

“The development would result in restoration of listed buildings and their setting and remediate a significant brownfield site.”

And they say the Strathmartine scheme would lead to a “significant enhancement to the amenity and cultural heritage value of the site.”

