Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2021

The most popular baby names in Scotland have been revealed, with Jack and Olivia topping the list. But what about more locally? We’ve looked at the top baby names for Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

The annual list of baby names registered in Scotland is released by the National Records of Scotland.

Top Dundee baby names

The top name for boys in Dundee in 2021 was Noah, while for girls it was Olivia.

Other popular names included Mason and Lucas for boys, and Willow and Isla for girls.

In 2020, the top names for boys were Alexander, Muhammad and Theo.

The same year, the top names for girls were Ava, Jessica and Sophie.

Top Angus baby names

The top names for boys in Angus in 2021 were Harry and Noah, while for girls it was Olivia.

In 2020, the top names for boys were Harris, Archie, Jack and Rory.

The same year, the top names for girls were Isla and Millie.

Top Perth and Kinross baby names

The top name for boys in Perth and Kinross in 2021 was Harris, while for girls it was Olivia.

Other popular names included Finlay and Jack for boys, and Lucy and Ava for girls.

In 2020, the top names for boys were Oliver, James and Brodie.

The same year, the top names for girls were Charlotte, Amelia and Ava.

Top Fife baby names

The top name for boys in Fife in 2021 was Alfie, while for girls it was Emily.

In 2020, the top names for boys were Jack, Noah and Thomas.

The same year, the top names for girls were Olivia, Sophie and Freya.

