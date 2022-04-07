Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2021

By Lesley-Anne Kelly, Emma Morrice and Joely Santa Cruz
April 7 2022, 9.47am Updated: April 7 2022, 1.42pm
A picture showing the text baby names 2021 with letters and a baby's hand

The most popular baby names in Scotland have been revealed, with Jack and Olivia topping the list. But what about more locally? We’ve looked at the top baby names for Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

The annual list of baby names registered in Scotland is released by the National Records of Scotland.

Top Dundee baby names

The top name for boys in Dundee in 2021 was Noah, while for girls it was Olivia.

Other popular names included Mason and Lucas for boys, and Willow and Isla for girls.

In 2020,  the top names for boys were Alexander, Muhammad and Theo.

The same year, the top names for girls were Ava, Jessica and Sophie.

Top Angus baby names

The top names for boys in Angus in 2021 were Harry and Noah, while for girls it was Olivia.

In 2020, the top names for boys were Harris, Archie, Jack and Rory.

The same year, the top names for girls were Isla and Millie.

A picture of a newborn baby smiling

 

Top Perth and Kinross baby names

The top name for boys in Perth and Kinross in 2021 was Harris, while for girls it was Olivia.

Other popular names included Finlay and Jack for boys, and Lucy and Ava for girls.

In 2020, the top names for boys were Oliver, James and Brodie.

The same year, the top names for girls were Charlotte, Amelia and Ava.

 

Top Fife baby names

The top name for boys in Fife in 2021 was Alfie, while for girls it was Emily.

In 2020, the top names for boys were Jack, Noah and Thomas.

The same year, the top names for girls were Olivia, Sophie and Freya.

A picture of a newborn baby

 

