Easter at Oulton kicks off Mitchell’s hunt for second British GT title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Easter at Oulton kicks off Mitchell’s hunt for second British GT title

By Graham Brown
April 14 2022, 5.50am Updated: April 14 2022, 8.14am
The Barwell Motorsport-prepared Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Sandy Mitchell will race at Oulton Park. Supplied by McMedia.
The Barwell Motorsport-prepared Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Sandy Mitchell will race at Oulton Park. Supplied by McMedia.

Angus racer Sandy Mitchell begins his quest for a second British GT title this weekend.

And the Lamborghini star says he’s ready for the heat of battle in one of Europe’s toughest motorsport championships.

The Forfar 22-year-old will again partner Adam Balon in a Lamborghini Huracan Evo GT3 prepared by Barwell Motorsport.

A nine-race calendar kicks off at Oulton Park in Cheshire.

And 2020 champion Mitchell says a flying start is a must if he and Balon are to hit their goal of bettering third place finish in last season’s standings.

Sandy Mitchell (right) and Adam Balon launch their 2022 British GT title bid this weekend
Sandy Mitchell (right) and Adam Balon launch their 2022 British GT title bid this weekend. Supplied by McMedia Date; Unknown

Bumper entry

“The British GT Championship is probably the toughest national title in Europe,” the former British karting champion said.

“So we know we’re going to face some fierce competition over the nine races spread over seven weekends.

“There’s a bumper 32-car entry in the championship this season.

Forfar 22-year-old Sandy Mitchell is a factory Lamborghini driver
Forfar 22-year-old Sandy Mitchell is a factory Lamborghini driver. Supplied by McMedia.

“That simply highlights how important teams and drivers believe the championship is,” said the Black Bull Whisky-backed ace.

Mitchell’s talent behind the wheel has seen him become the only Brit in Lamborghini’s factory driver squad.

His 2022 season has already seen him compete in the Daytona 24 Hours.

And he was at Imola in Italy earlier this month for the opening round of a GT World Challenge Endurance campaign he’s dovetailing with the British GT challenge.

Lamborghini Huracan
Sandy Mitchell is also taking on GT World Challenge Europe this season. Supplied by McMedia.

Two hour-long Easter Monday races

He and Balon bagged a podium at a rain-lashed Oulton last season.

So they are looking to at least replicate that in the two 60-minute races at the 2.69-mile, 17-turn parkland Cheshire circuit on Easter Monday.

“We’ve tested well in pre-season so we know the car’s quick,” said the former Dundee High School pupil.

“Adam and I forged a really strong partnership which grew stronger and stronger as the 2021 season unfolded.

British GT
Mitchell wrapped up the 2020 British GT title at Silverstone. Supplied by McMedia.

“We were able to take the fight tor the championship right to the final race, despite not scoring in the opening round when the car was taken out by a rival.

“We both know each other’s strengths and we’re definitely in a position to start the season stronger in 2022.

“I can’t wait to get back on track for qualifying on Saturday.

And he’s looking forward to putting on a show for the sponsors backing him for big things this season.

“And as the new British GT season starts, I’d like to thank my sponsors, Tunnocks, Thorntons, Lamborghini Edinburgh, Upper Dysart Larder and Alan Davie Transport.

“Their combined support ensures I have the strongest package to mount a full-on bid to win the title again this year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]