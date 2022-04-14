Easter at Oulton kicks off Mitchell’s hunt for second British GT title

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus racer Sandy Mitchell begins his quest for a second British GT title this weekend.

And the Lamborghini star says he’s ready for the heat of battle in one of Europe’s toughest motorsport championships.

The Forfar 22-year-old will again partner Adam Balon in a Lamborghini Huracan Evo GT3 prepared by Barwell Motorsport.

A nine-race calendar kicks off at Oulton Park in Cheshire.

And 2020 champion Mitchell says a flying start is a must if he and Balon are to hit their goal of bettering third place finish in last season’s standings.

Bumper entry

“The British GT Championship is probably the toughest national title in Europe,” the former British karting champion said.

“So we know we’re going to face some fierce competition over the nine races spread over seven weekends.

“There’s a bumper 32-car entry in the championship this season.

“That simply highlights how important teams and drivers believe the championship is,” said the Black Bull Whisky-backed ace.

Mitchell’s talent behind the wheel has seen him become the only Brit in Lamborghini’s factory driver squad.

His 2022 season has already seen him compete in the Daytona 24 Hours.

And he was at Imola in Italy earlier this month for the opening round of a GT World Challenge Endurance campaign he’s dovetailing with the British GT challenge.

Two hour-long Easter Monday races

He and Balon bagged a podium at a rain-lashed Oulton last season.

So they are looking to at least replicate that in the two 60-minute races at the 2.69-mile, 17-turn parkland Cheshire circuit on Easter Monday.

“We’ve tested well in pre-season so we know the car’s quick,” said the former Dundee High School pupil.

“Adam and I forged a really strong partnership which grew stronger and stronger as the 2021 season unfolded.

“We were able to take the fight tor the championship right to the final race, despite not scoring in the opening round when the car was taken out by a rival.

“We both know each other’s strengths and we’re definitely in a position to start the season stronger in 2022.

“I can’t wait to get back on track for qualifying on Saturday.

And he’s looking forward to putting on a show for the sponsors backing him for big things this season.

“And as the new British GT season starts, I’d like to thank my sponsors, Tunnocks, Thorntons, Lamborghini Edinburgh, Upper Dysart Larder and Alan Davie Transport.

“Their combined support ensures I have the strongest package to mount a full-on bid to win the title again this year.”