WATCH: Carnoustie over 50s footballers will be Walking on Sunshine in Algarve festival

By Graham Brown
April 29 2022, 5.55am Updated: April 29 2022, 6.07am

Angus walking footballers are limbering up for a return trip to Portugal to pit their talent against top Euro opposition.

And the Carnoustie Panmure Walking Football Club players aim to go a step further than their previous success in the event.

They’ll set off from Angus next week bound for the holiday resort of Vilamoura.

Carnboustie walking football
The walking footballers play on Wednesday nights at carnoustie leisure centre. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

And it’s a hotspot the side knows well having had two previous successful visits there.

In 2017, their One Foot in the Algarve Tour saw the Angus lads finish fifth in a field of 32 walking football teams.

And they followed it up a year later by being pipped in the final by a team of Portugese-based expats.

They named that tour Still Game and Dribbling.

So for 2022 the hope is to live up to the tour title of Walking on Sunshine.

New format

But the pandemic means they may might not be able to completely settle the unfinished business.

Team organiser Mags Muir said: “The format is a bit different this time and it’s more of a festival rather than an out and out competition.

“But we’re still looking forward to it and want to do well.

Carnoustie Panmure
Mags Muir has been the team organiser since it was set up. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“We’re taking 15 players altogether and will have over 50s and over 60s teams.”

The 5th tournament at the Browns Sports Resort will involve 18 teams from Portugal, England, Scotland and Belgium.

More getting involved in walking football

Mags said the sport is picking up pace again after the pandemic.

“We started up again last summer when the restrictions allowed us to play outside for a period of time,” she said.

“But we usually play at Carnoustie leisure centre and we are back in there.”

walking football
Player numbers have grown since the pandemic. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

She has been with the club since it was set up seven years ago this summer.

“I don’t have any direct connection – I became involved when my son played youth football.

“I agreed to help out – and I’m still here.

“We’re really looking forward to the festival and it’ll be great to have the two teams there.

“The set up at the Browns sports resort is fantastic.

walking football
The players in action at their weekly session. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“It’s pretty busy during the day and then we manage to go down to the marina at night, it’s a lovely place.”

The club is hopeful it will continue to see new faces taking up the popular sport.

“When the leisure centre opened up properly again it was great to be back,” said Mags.

“We’ve got a few new players after folk saw us outside, so hopefully we can get some more.”

The club is for over 50s and meets at the leisure centre on Wednesday evenings from 6.15pm.

