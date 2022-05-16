Could 2022 be the year bronze age treasures of the Carnoustie hoard come home?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Could 2022 be the year bronze age treasures of the Carnoustie hoard come home?

By Graham Brown
May 16 2022, 5.38pm Updated: May 17 2022, 6.23am
A reconstruction of a bronze age sword and spear head found at Carnoustie. Pic: Kris Miller/DCT Media.
A reconstruction of a bronze age sword and spear head found at Carnoustie. Pic: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

There’s hope treasures from Carnoustie’s ancient past will find their way back to Angus in the not too distant future.

In 2016, the first signs of bronze age settlement near the Angus town emerged during early work on community football pitches.

And it eventually led to the excavation of the internationally significant Carnoustie hoard.

It produced exciting evidence of how people lived as far back as the Neolithic period.

And a huge trove of stunning pieces including a gold-decorated spearhead and leaf shaped sword.

Carnoustie hoard
Archaeologists at work on the Balmachie Road site during the hoard excavation.

Tests undertaken by Guard Archaeology, which led the dig, revealed the Angus settlement to be one of the most significant in Britain.

The archaeologists delivered a blog on the project over more than three years.

And the discoveries continued, with Pictish items of more recent history emerging from the Balmachie soil.

Recording of the vast trove is continuing before its future is decided.

But National Museums Scotland and Angus Council both remain keen to see the artefacts on display.

Carnoustie hoard
A model of the town settlement went on display at Carnoustie High School event in 2019. Pic: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

What is happening with the hoard?

National Museums Scotland director Dr Chris Breward says he hopes the hoard will be fully reported later this year.

And discussions can then hopefully begin with the Treasure Trove Unit about the prospect of some Carnoustie gems coming home.

The TTU is the first port of call for new discoveries and decides whether objects should be claimed or not.

It can then ask accredited Scottish museums to apply for pieces.

Carnoustie archaeology
The Carnoustie site have up a collection of important artefacts.

Mr Breward told north east MSP Maurice Golden the collating of the Carnoustie find is still to be completed.

“TTU understands work is progressing towards completion, with the consequent expectation the hoard assemblage will be reported within the coming year,” he said in a letter to the Scottish Conservative.

Once that happens, NMS hopes to hold talks with the council’s Angus Alive culture trust about their views on the hoard.

“We remain interested in bidding for allocation to the national collection,” said Mr Breward.

He revealed the hope Angus Alive might be able to put some of the pieces on show at Arbroath museum.

It is better equipped than Carnoustie to display such rarities.

Pictish stone found

NMS is also excited about the recent discovery of a Pictish stone at Aberlemno, between Forfar and Brechin.

An Aberdeen University team led the discovery in February.

Aberdeen archeologists have launched a fundraising campaign to restore and secure the future of a rare Pictish symbol stone.
The rare Pictish symbol stone being excavated, after it was found near the site of the Battle of Nechtansmere.

It was uncovered in an area rich in Pictish heritage, and close to the site of the 685 AD Battle of Nechtansmere.

King Brude led the Picts defeat of King Egfrith’s forces to halt the northern Anglo-Saxon advance.

A £30,000 fundraising campaign to restore the stone and secure its future has been launched.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]