Angus & The Mearns

Brechin care worker claimed resident wet bed ‘for attention’ in verbal tirade

By Matteo Bell
May 17 2022, 3.02pm Updated: May 17 2022, 3.56pm
The entrance to Bearehill Care Home. Image: Google.
A Brechin care worker has been given a two-year warning after accusing an elderly resident of wetting the bed “for attention”.

Audrey Alexander was employed at Bearehill Care Home on Castle Street when the comments were made.

A watchdog found she accused the resident, known as BB, of using kylie pads – a protective bed lining – as “an excuse to wet the bed” and snapped “what is it now?” when she was buzzed for help.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) also found Alexander told a colleague to falsify elements of a report where they had been scratched by another resident, identified as CC.

Care worker was ‘demeaning’ towards residents

In addition, it was found that Alexander used her body to block a resident, DD, from leaving their room.

The incidents happened in or around July 2020.

The watchdog’s ruling said: “Service users have the right to expect that they will be treated with dignity and respect and protected from harm by social service workers in whom they and the public place their trust and confidence.

“Telling BB, after they had been incontinent, that they used a kylie pad as an excuse to wet the bed, that they wet the bed for attention and saying to BB ‘what is it now?’ after they buzzed for assistance, is verbally abusive behaviour.

Preventing (the resident) from leaving their room is behaviour which could be perceived as threatening and intimidating which may have caused, or was likely to cause, distress, and/or fear.”

“Your behaviour constitutes behaving in a manner which was demeaning and caused, or was likely to cause, distress to BB, impacting on their self-esteem, dignity and well-being, and placed them at risk of harm.

“Preventing DD from leaving their room is behaviour which could be perceived as threatening and intimidating which may have caused, or was likely to cause, distress, and/or fear.”

The SSSC heard how Alexander denied the allegations.

However, the panel was also told how she had been in the industry for 15 years without issue – though she has not worked in care since the incidents.

‘Ongoing public protection concerns’

The ruling added: “There are some ongoing public protection concerns.

“The behaviour is unacceptable, caused emotional harm to two residents and you have not worked in the sector since 2020.

“There are also ongoing public interest concerns and a reasonable member of the public in possession of all the facts would be concerned if the SSSC, as your professional regulator, did not make a finding of impairment.”

A spokesperson for Care Concern Group said: “The incidents did not occur under our ownership.

“At the time the home was under administration. The employee involved does not and has never worked for us.”

Alexander declined to comment when contacted by The Courier.

