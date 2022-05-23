Hunt for vandals after bus damaged in Brechin street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting vandals in Brechin after a coach parked in the town was deliberately damaged.

Officers investigating the incident say the vehicle was parked in St Drostan’s Court, Brechin, when it was damaged.

The damage occurred overnight between Saturday May 14 and Sunday May 15.

Several windows were smashed while the interior of the bus was also damaged.

Police are urging anyone who may have been in the area or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

A coach parked up in a car park in St Drostan's Court, Brechin, was vandalised overnight Sat 14th – Sun 15th May. A number of windows were broken and some damage was lso caused inside the bus. If you have any info, please call 101, ref incident 1060 of 15th May pic.twitter.com/zES693MT79 — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) May 22, 2022

A police spokesperson said: “If anyone has any information, can they please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting crime incident reference 1060 of May 15.”