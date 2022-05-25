Males spotted running from scene of building crash in Arbroath By Emma Duncan May 25 2022, 8.15pm Updated: May 25 2022, 8.52pm The incident happened on West Abbey Street in Arbroath. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police in Angus are appealing for information after men were spotted running away from the scene of a crash. At about 10.30pm on Tuesday a red Ford Transit van crashed into a building on West Abbey Street in Arbroath. A group of men were then seen running from the vehicle. The van was driven off and later abandoned on nearby Abbot Street. The driver then made off from the scene. Police say the van’s registration plate is SA12 UEW. The extent of the damage to the building or the van is not known. Local officers are asking that anyone with information contact them on 101 quoting reference number PS-20220524-3914. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Masked man hunted after petrol poured on cafe floor Car and bus crash causes ‘havoc’ in Kelty Man treated by paramedics after lorry topples in Fife crash Police name motorcyclist killed in crash in the Highlands