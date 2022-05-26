Man reported missing in Arbroath traced safe and well after cliffs search By James Simpson May 26 2022, 11.23am Updated: May 26 2022, 12.21pm The RNLI lifeboat at Arbroath cliffs. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man reported missing in Arbroath has been found safe and well after a search near the town’s cliffs. Michael Shaun Carle was reported missing on Wednesday, having last been seen at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, on West Abbey Street. On Wednesday night a major search was launched in the area around Arbroath cliffs. The town’s RNLI crew was joined by coastguard teams from Arbroath, Dundee and Montrose. Police revisited the area on Thursday morning – but confirmed at lunchtime that he had been traced. What happens when someone is reported missing in Scotland? Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Appeal to find ‘high-risk missing person’ from Arbroath Mass search operation at Arbroath cliffs for missing person Missing Kirriemuir teenager traced safe and well Missing woman last seen in Dundee is traced safe and well