Man reported missing in Arbroath traced safe and well after cliffs search

A man reported missing in Arbroath has been found safe and well after a search near the town’s cliffs.

Michael Shaun Carle was reported missing on Wednesday, having last been seen at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, on West Abbey Street.

On Wednesday night a major search was launched in the area around Arbroath cliffs.

The town’s RNLI crew was joined by coastguard teams from Arbroath, Dundee and Montrose.

Police revisited the area on Thursday morning – but confirmed at lunchtime that he had been traced.