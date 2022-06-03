Queen’s Award for Carnoustie Memories adds extra sparkle to platinum jubilee celebration

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carnoustie Memories is celebrating a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service after landing the prestigious accolade in Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee year.

And it was all smiles at Links House beside the Angus town’s Championship golf course as the anniversary announcement was made.

Carnoustie Memories founder Lorraine Young revealed the award surprise to members of the Golf Memories group at their regular meeting.

The Angus organisation is one of 244 to be honoured in 2022.

It includes 22 Scottish recipients.

And Carnoustie Memories joins a district-wide line-up of winners to maintain the area’s impressive record of recognition.

Brechin’s Caledonian Railway was the last local body to be given QAVS recognition in 2019, on its 40th anniversary.

‘Honoured and thrilled’

Lorraine said she was delighted for the members and volunteers who have built the group’s success since it was founded in 2015.

“I am truly honoured and thrilled on behalf of all our members and volunteers, who are unquestionably the main stay of our group, for Carnoustie Memories to be recognised and bestowed with this award, especially as it coincides with HM Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee which has special significance to our group.”

She was honoured as Carnoustie’s citizen of the year in 2020 for her role in setting up and leading the group.

Carnoustie Memories uses sport to bring those with memory loss conditions such as dementia together, helping them reconnect with their passion for golf and football.

Its base in the Carnoustie Links HQ is the perfect setting.

And in 2018, top Australian golfer Adam Scott dropped in to learn about its work.

The 2013 US Masters champion made the surprise visit during the countdown to the Open Championship at the Angus course.

Carnoustie Memories’ success also inspired America’s first programme using the game to help those living with dementia.

The Queen’s Award

The award was created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

Winners are announced on the June 2 anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.

It is the highest award of its kind and the volunteering equivalent of the MBE.

QAVS chairman Sir Martyn Lewis said: “I warmly congratulate all the outstanding voluntary groups who have been rewarded with a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service this year.

“The level of commitment and innovation shown by these volunteers is truly impressive.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to them, and the countless others who give up their free time regularly to improve the lives of others in their community.”

Across the UK, the diverse recipients include a rural support group for farmers in Shropshire and a community magazine addressing isolation in the Western Isles.

Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers will present the group with a crystal award and certificate.

And the group will received an invite to a Holyrood garden party next summer.