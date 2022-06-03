Queen’s Award for Carnoustie Memories adds extra sparkle to platinum jubilee celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s Award for Carnoustie Memories adds extra sparkle to platinum jubilee celebration

By Graham Brown
June 3 2022, 10.47am Updated: June 3 2022, 11.08am
Carnoustie Memories volunteers and members celebrate the award announcement. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Carnoustie Memories volunteers and members celebrate the award announcement. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Carnoustie Memories is celebrating a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service after landing the prestigious accolade in Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee year.

And it was all smiles at Links House beside the Angus town’s Championship golf course as the anniversary announcement was made.

Carnoustie Memories founder Lorraine Young revealed the award surprise to members of the Golf Memories group at their regular meeting.

Carnoustie Memories
Volunteers Lindsay Ewart and David Taylor at Carnoustie Memories. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

The Angus organisation is one of 244 to be honoured in 2022.

It includes 22 Scottish recipients.

And Carnoustie Memories joins a district-wide line-up of winners to maintain the area’s impressive record of recognition.

Brechin’s Caledonian Railway was the last local body to be given QAVS recognition in 2019, on its 40th anniversary.

Lorraine Young
Lorraine Young surprised group members with the QAVS announcement. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

‘Honoured and thrilled’

Lorraine said she was delighted for the members and volunteers who have built the group’s success since it was founded in 2015.

“I am truly honoured and thrilled on behalf of all our members and volunteers, who are unquestionably the main stay of our group, for Carnoustie Memories to be recognised and bestowed with this award, especially as it coincides with HM Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee which has special significance to our group.”

Carnoustie Memories
Lorraine Young with group members Peter Drylie and Alex Brown. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

She was honoured as Carnoustie’s citizen of the year in 2020 for her role in setting up and leading the group.

Carnoustie Memories uses sport to bring those with memory loss conditions such as dementia together, helping them reconnect with their passion for golf and football.

Its base in the Carnoustie Links HQ is the perfect setting.

And in 2018, top Australian golfer Adam Scott dropped in to learn about its work.

Adam Scott
US Masters winner Adam Scott visited the group in 2018.

The 2013 US Masters champion made the surprise visit during the countdown to the Open Championship at the Angus course.

Carnoustie Memories’ success also inspired America’s first programme using the game to help those living with dementia.

The Queen’s Award

The award was created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

Winners are announced on the June 2 anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.

It is the highest award of its kind and the volunteering equivalent of the MBE.

Carnoustie Memories
Carnoustie Memories celebrate the QAVS honour. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

QAVS chairman Sir Martyn Lewis said: “I warmly congratulate all the outstanding voluntary groups who have been rewarded with a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service this year.

“The level of commitment and innovation shown by these volunteers is truly impressive.

Carnoustie Memories
Group member David Blair applauds the QAVS announcement. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to them, and the countless others who give up their free time regularly to improve the lives of others in their community.”

Across the UK, the diverse recipients include a rural support group for farmers in Shropshire and a community magazine addressing isolation in the Western Isles.

Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers will present the group with a crystal award and certificate.

And the group will received an invite to a Holyrood garden party next summer.

