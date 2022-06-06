Brechin brickies put final piece on 10,000-block Lego model of town cathedral

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Like all building projects, completion can be subject to change.

Especially with the vagaries of a global pandemic.

But Brechin brickies can finally enjoy a well-earned rest after completing a 10,000-piece Lego replica of the town’s historic cathedral.

And it was topped off by a special finishing touch.

Covid impact

The Lego project was part of the Brechin 2020 programme for the building’s octocentenary.

However, Covid-19 affected the plans and the full celebration could not take place.

An online exhibition was launched in June 2020.

And since then, a dwindling congregation and spiralling debt have forced the Church of Scotland to close the cathedral.

The building’s future is yet to be decided.

Community help

The Duchess of Fife laid the first block of the model project in November 2018.

Brechin took its inspiration from a Lego recreation of Durham Cathedral.

It took three years and 300,000 bricks to complete.

A professional design firm created the plans for Brechin Cathedral from digital images of the building.

And a variety of events were held to encourage locals to play a part in building the model.

The spire for the round tower was the final piece.

It has been cast in pewter and finished in gold leaf.

Angus 3D Solutions designed and cast the piece and donated it to the Brechin 2020 project.

And it was popped into place at a weekend launch of a new exhibition in Brechin Town House Museum.

It tells the story of the cathedral through objects, documents and art from the Angus Alive collections.

Those include rare Brechin Cathedral music manuscripts and post-Reformation silver vestments belonging to the Church of Scotland.

Photographic event

The anniversary exhibition continues with a Brechin Conversations and Connections day on Friday June 17 at the museum.

It will give visitors a chance to delve into the archive of Brechin photographer Ken Hay

The first Brechin Cathedral was constructed in the early part of the 12th century, but the building would have occupied a site of religious importance much older, dating to the 700s.

Following the Reformation, it became the parish church of Brechin and played an important role as the town grew up around it.

It closed as a place of worship in November 2021.