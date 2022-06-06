Brechin brickies put final piece on 10,000-block Lego model of town cathedral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin brickies put final piece on 10,000-block Lego model of town cathedral

By Graham Brown
June 6 2022, 5.30pm Updated: June 6 2022, 5.32pm
Joe Hawke adds the last piece with fellow Brechin brickie Steve Dempsey. Pic: Alan Richardson.
Joe Hawke adds the last piece with fellow Brechin brickie Steve Dempsey. Pic: Alan Richardson.

Like all building projects, completion can be subject to change.

Especially with the vagaries of a global pandemic.

But Brechin brickies can finally enjoy a well-earned rest after completing a 10,000-piece Lego replica of the town’s historic cathedral.

And it was topped off by a special finishing touch.

Brechin Cathedral
Kerr Sherrit, 8, who helped build the model takes a close look at the finished cathedral. Pic: Alan Richardson.

Covid impact

The Lego project was part of the Brechin 2020 programme for the building’s octocentenary.

However, Covid-19 affected the plans and the full celebration could not take place.

An online exhibition was launched in June 2020.

Brechin Cathedral Lego
A party scene inside which is visible when the cathedral roof is removed. Pic: Alan Richardson.

And since then, a dwindling congregation and spiralling debt have forced the Church of Scotland to close the cathedral.

The building’s future is yet to be decided.

Community help

The Duchess of Fife laid the first block of the model project in November 2018.

Brechin took its inspiration from a Lego recreation of Durham Cathedral.

It took three years and 300,000 bricks to complete.

A professional design firm created the plans for Brechin Cathedral from digital images of the building.

And a variety of events were held to encourage locals to play a part in building the model.

The spire for the round tower was the final piece.

It has been cast in pewter and finished in gold leaf.

Brechin Cathedral
The completed Brechin Cathedral model. Pic: Alan Richardson.

Angus 3D Solutions designed and cast the piece and donated it to the Brechin 2020 project.

And it was popped into place at a weekend launch of a new exhibition in Brechin Town House Museum.

It tells the story of the cathedral through objects, documents and art from the Angus Alive collections.

Those include rare Brechin Cathedral music manuscripts and post-Reformation silver vestments belonging to the Church of Scotland.

Photographic event

The anniversary exhibition continues with a Brechin Conversations and Connections day on Friday June 17 at the museum.

It will give visitors a chance to delve into the archive of Brechin photographer Ken Hay

The first Brechin Cathedral was constructed in the early part of the 12th century, but the building would have occupied a site of religious importance much older, dating to the 700s.

Following the Reformation, it became the parish church of Brechin and played an important role as the town grew up around it.

It closed as a place of worship in November 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]