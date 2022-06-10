End of an era for Forfar Friendship Club after almost 25 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
End of an era for Forfar Friendship Club after almost 25 years

By Graham Brown
June 10 2022, 5.20pm
Committee members (from left) Pat Leggat, Irene Hill, Gertie Ingram, Una Douglas, Margaret Fisher, Jean Watson and Mary Thomson at the afternoon tea farewell, Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Committee members (from left) Pat Leggat, Irene Hill, Gertie Ingram, Una Douglas, Margaret Fisher, Jean Watson and Mary Thomson at the afternoon tea farewell, Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Forfar Friendship Club has been forced to fold after almost a quarter of a century of success

At its peak the club welcomed as many as 70 locals to its fortnightly get togethers.

But it was unable to pull a new committee together at the first annual meeting following the pandemic.

So the sad decision was taken to call it a day.

Forfar Friendship Club
Jean Watson presents a bouquet to Friendship Club chairwoman Una Douglas. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

The club’s final farewell was an afternoon tea in Forfar’s OAP Hall.

A day of mixed emotions included a £1,000 charity cheque handover to the town’s OAP Association.

Angus musician Mike McEwan played at the final gathering.

Sad decision

Irene Hill has been secretary of the club for the past six years.

She says it was a heart-wrenching decision to pull the plug.

“The Friendship Club was set up as an effort to offer companionship and bring people together regularly,” said Irene.

“Two of the founder members, Esther Valentine and Margaret Fisher, are still involved with the club.

Forfar Friendship Club
Ladies enjoying the last meeting of the club. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“We had regular speakers, entertainment and a summer trip was always very popular.

“Some of the members even went on holiday together.

“Before Covid, the Friendship Club had a membership of around 70 and a waiting list.”

Dwindling numbers

But Irene said numbers had dwindled significantly in the wake of the pandemic.

“We were getting about 20 members on average, so it was sometimes difficult to even meet the costs of hiring the hall,” she added.

Forfar Friendship Club
Four-year-old Caoimhe Wilton does a highland dance for the club members. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“At the AGM, the sitting committee resigned and we didn’t manage to get a new committee together.

“It’s unfortunate, but we can’t go on like this.

“Covid and the other things have made it a sad decision we had to take.

“Many of the members are also involved in things like church guilds or rurals so they will still meet with friends, but it’s a shame for the Friendship Club.”

Forfar OAP Hall
Founder member Margaret Fisher presents a £1,000 cheque George McLean, chairman of the Forfar OAP Hall Management Committee/ Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

George MacLean and Isobel Ross of Forfar OAP Association received the four-figure donation to support the operation of the Chapel Street hall.

“Any other funds which are left over will be donated to local charitable causes,” said Irene.

More pictures by Courier photographer Kim Cessford from the final farewell for Forfar Friendship Club.

Forfar Friendship Club

 

Forfar Friendship Club

Forfar Friendship Club

Forfar Friendship Club
Tucking in to an afternoon tea treat.

 

Forfar Friendship Club
Laughter on a day of mixed emotions.

Forfar Friendship Club

Forfar Friendship Club

Forfar Friendship Club

Forfar OAPs

Forfar Friendship Club

Forfar Friendship Club

More from The Courier

Tags

[[title]]