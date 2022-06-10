End of an era for Forfar Friendship Club after almost 25 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar Friendship Club has been forced to fold after almost a quarter of a century of success

At its peak the club welcomed as many as 70 locals to its fortnightly get togethers.

But it was unable to pull a new committee together at the first annual meeting following the pandemic.

So the sad decision was taken to call it a day.

The club’s final farewell was an afternoon tea in Forfar’s OAP Hall.

A day of mixed emotions included a £1,000 charity cheque handover to the town’s OAP Association.

Angus musician Mike McEwan played at the final gathering.

Sad decision

Irene Hill has been secretary of the club for the past six years.

She says it was a heart-wrenching decision to pull the plug.

“The Friendship Club was set up as an effort to offer companionship and bring people together regularly,” said Irene.

“Two of the founder members, Esther Valentine and Margaret Fisher, are still involved with the club.

“We had regular speakers, entertainment and a summer trip was always very popular.

“Some of the members even went on holiday together.

“Before Covid, the Friendship Club had a membership of around 70 and a waiting list.”

Dwindling numbers

But Irene said numbers had dwindled significantly in the wake of the pandemic.

“We were getting about 20 members on average, so it was sometimes difficult to even meet the costs of hiring the hall,” she added.

“At the AGM, the sitting committee resigned and we didn’t manage to get a new committee together.

“It’s unfortunate, but we can’t go on like this.

“Covid and the other things have made it a sad decision we had to take.

“Many of the members are also involved in things like church guilds or rurals so they will still meet with friends, but it’s a shame for the Friendship Club.”

George MacLean and Isobel Ross of Forfar OAP Association received the four-figure donation to support the operation of the Chapel Street hall.

“Any other funds which are left over will be donated to local charitable causes,” said Irene.

More pictures by Courier photographer Kim Cessford from the final farewell for Forfar Friendship Club.